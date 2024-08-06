Liverpool feel like a wildcard proposition going into the new term without Jürgen Klopp. Arne Slot will be determined to stick early points on the board and soothe fears of a bumpy transition on Merseyside.

At the other end of the table, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich are the three courageous newly-promoted teams ready to battle for their lives in the early stages of the season.

Fans across the land will be desperate for a taste of Premier League football following another long summer drought, and they have plenty of matches to savour across Sky Sports and TNT Sports, with live streaming options in the shape of NOW and discovery+.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK. For more details on how to sign up for any of the broadcast services, scroll down the page for everything you need to know.

Premier League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 16th August

Man Utd v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 17th August

Sunday 18th August

Brentford v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Monday 19th August

Leicester v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 24th August

Sunday 25th August

Saturday 31st August

Sunday 1st September

Newcastle v Tottenham (1:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Man Utd v Liverpool (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 14th September

Sunday 15th September

Saturday 21st September

Sunday 22nd September

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Man City v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 28th September

Sunday 29th September

Ipswich v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Man Utd v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Monday 30th September

Bournemouth v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League

More TV games to be confirmed soon...

Premier League TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

TNT Sports costs from £30.99 per month with a monthly pass via discovery+.

