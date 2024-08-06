Premier League TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Premier League in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Premier League 2024/25 season promises plenty of drama in the opening stages of the campaign, as top-tier club football roars back onto our screens to wrap up the great summer of sport.
Reigning champions Manchester City enter the fresh campaign with hope they can hoist a fifth successive title, but will likely face stern opposition once again from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who have strengthened their hand during the break.
Liverpool feel like a wildcard proposition going into the new term without Jürgen Klopp. Arne Slot will be determined to stick early points on the board and soothe fears of a bumpy transition on Merseyside.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
At the other end of the table, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich are the three courageous newly-promoted teams ready to battle for their lives in the early stages of the season.
Fans across the land will be desperate for a taste of Premier League football following another long summer drought, and they have plenty of matches to savour across Sky Sports and TNT Sports, with live streaming options in the shape of NOW and discovery+.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premier League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK. For more details on how to sign up for any of the broadcast services, scroll down the page for everything you need to know.
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time
Premier League TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 16th August
- Man Utd v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 17th August
- Ipswich v Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- West Ham v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 18th August
- Brentford v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Monday 19th August
- Leicester v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 24th August
- Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Aston Villa v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 25th August
- Bournemouth v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Liverpool v Brentford (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 31st August
- Arsenal v Brighton (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- West Ham v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 1st September
- Newcastle v Tottenham (1:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Man Utd v Liverpool (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 14th September
- Southampton v Man Utd (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Aston Villa v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Bournemouth v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 15th September
- Tottenham v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Wolves v Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 21st September
- West Ham v Chelsea (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 22nd September
- Brighton v Nottingham Forest (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Man City v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 28th September
- Newcastle v Man City (12:30pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
- Wolves v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 29th September
- Ipswich v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League
- Man Utd v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Monday 30th September
- Bournemouth v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League
More TV games to be confirmed soon...
bet365 Early Payout Offer
Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365.
Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Premier League TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
TNT Sports costs from £30.99 per month with a monthly pass via discovery+.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.