How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in UK – 2021/22 TV rights

Lionel Messi, PSG star. It still hasn’t quite sunk in that the Argentinian superstar really has left Barcelona, and that he really has penned a mega deal in Paris.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old is far from finished at the elite level of European football and will be desperate to add another Champions League trophy to his name this term, but reclaiming dominance in Ligue 1 is the first priority.

Lille stunned the French giants to pip them by a point in the title race last season despite the efforts of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Check out all the latest live football on TV coming up this week

And just behind them, Monaco and Lyon provided stern opposition, making Ligue 1 a far less predictable landscape than it would appear on the surface.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK.

Read more – Best football players in the world 2021 | Best players in the Premier League 2021

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Ligue 1 on UK TV?

Yes! You can watch Messi strutting his stuff in Ligue 1 on a regular basis live on UK TV channels.

Ligue 1 boasts a regular slot in BT Sport’s extensive range of football coverage.

Check out the details below on how to get BT Sport and which channels the games may be shown on.

What channel can I watch Ligue 1 on?

BT Sport 1, 2 and 3 have all shown Ligue 1 games in the past, so keep an eye out on our live football on TV page for more details on when some of the biggest games come up.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.

You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where can I watch Ligue 1 for free?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch any Ligue 1 games for free in the UK during 2021/22.

You can check out the Ligue 1 YouTube account for highlights each week but full live games will only be available on BT Sport.

The least expensive way to enjoy several Ligue 1 matches is to purchase a BT Sport monthly pass which means you don’t need to sign up to a contract and can cancel your deal at any point.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.