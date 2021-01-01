How to watch Serie A on TV in UK – 2021/22 TV rights

Serie A is fired up and out of the blocks in 2021/22 with an open battle forming at the top of the tree.

Inter Milan dominated the campaign last time out under Antonio Conte’s stewardship, but he has now departed due to reported disagreements with the board over transfer decisions. One such problematic deal could be the one that sent Romelu Lukaku – Serie A’s top scorer – back to Chelsea.

The turmoil at Inter will hand the likes of Juventus to restore their former glory this term. Juve let Cristiano Ronaldo walk out of the door this summer after several relatively poor seasons of overall team performance despite Ronaldo’s typically impressive stats.

Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo both failed in the top job, but Max Allegri is back to reshape Juventus for this term and beyond.

Elsewhere, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will be expected to push hard this term, Sassuolo have become an attractive team to enjoy in the top half while Jose Mourinho will be determined to shunt Roma back into the big time.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.

Is Serie A on UK TV?

Yes! The Italian top flight has a special place in the hearts of many who grew up watching the Football Italia show on Channel 4 throughout the ’90s, and now you can continue to keep track of developments across the league in the UK.

BT Sport will be showing live games and highlights throughout the course of the season.

Check out the details below for channels that show coverage of Serie A live on TV.

What channel can I watch Serie A on?

BT Sport 1, 2 and 3 have all shown Serie A games in the past, so keep an eye out on our live football on TV page for more details on when some of the biggest games come up.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.

You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where can I watch Serie A for free?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch any Serie A games for free in the UK during 2021/22.

You can check out the Serie A YouTube account for highlights each week but full live games will only be available on BT Sport.

The least expensive way to enjoy several Serie A matches is to purchase a BT Sport monthly pass, which means you don’t need to sign up to a contract and can cancel your deal at any point.

You can watch Serie A matches live on Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

Serie A fixtures will be spread throughout the week, like most other lockdown leagues, meaning there’ll be plenty of live action to enjoy.

How to live stream Serie A online in the UK

Premier Player can be viewed on a host of devices, giving you full access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

For full details on how to get Premier Sports, check out our guide below.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £9.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

Check out the latest deals for Premier Sports.

