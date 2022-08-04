Premier League on Sky Sports: TV fixtures and how to watch
Sky Sports boasts plenty of football to look forward to with a host of Premier League fixtures on TV.
Sky Sports is synonymous with Premier League football TV coverage, and they're back once again with the lion's share of games in 2022/23.
From Friday Night Football to Monday Night Football and everything in between, Sky offers some of the biggest games in world football and have already picked out a few corkers for fans to savour this term.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on Sky Sports in 2022/23. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.
What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Friday 5th August
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 6th August
Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 7th August
Man United v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
West Ham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 13th August
Brentford v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 14th August
Nottingham Forest v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Chelsea v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Monday 15th August
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 20th August
Bournemouth v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 21st August
Leeds v Chelsea (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Newcastle v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Monday 22nd August
Man Utd v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 27th August
Arsenal v Fulham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 28th August
Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 3rd September
Aston Villa v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 4th September
Chelsea v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Man Utd v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 10th September
Man City v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 11th September
West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Monday 12th September
Leeds v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Friday 16th September
Aston Villa v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 17th September
Tottenham v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 18th September
Brentford v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
Provisional dates for TV fixtures to be announced are as follows:
- October TV fixtures: July 29th
- November TV fixtures: September 13th
- December and January TV fixtures: October 11th
- February TV fixtures: December 6th
- March TV fixtures: January 25th
- April TV fixtures: February 21st
- Matchweek 35 TV fixtures: March 23rd
- Matchweek 36 TV fixtures: March 30th
- Matchweek 37 TV fixtures: April 7th
How can I get Sky Sports?
Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.99) or a month membership (£33.99).
