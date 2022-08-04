From Friday Night Football to Monday Night Football and everything in between, Sky offers some of the biggest games in world football and have already picked out a few corkers for fans to savour this term.

Sky Sports is synonymous with Premier League football TV coverage, and they're back once again with the lion's share of games in 2022/23.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on Sky Sports in 2022/23. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Friday 5th August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 6th August

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 7th August

Man United v Brighton (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

West Ham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 13th August

Brentford v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 14th August

Nottingham Forest v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Chelsea v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Monday 15th August

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 20th August

Bournemouth v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 21st August

Leeds v Chelsea (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Newcastle v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Monday 22nd August

Man Utd v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 27th August

Arsenal v Fulham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 28th August

Wolves v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 3rd September

Aston Villa v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 4th September

Chelsea v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Man Utd v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 10th September

Man City v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 11th September

West Ham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Monday 12th September

Leeds v Nottingham Forest (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Friday 16th September

Aston Villa v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 17th September

Tottenham v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 18th September

Brentford v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

Provisional dates for TV fixtures to be announced are as follows:

October TV fixtures: July 29th

November TV fixtures: September 13th

December and January TV fixtures: October 11th

February TV fixtures: December 6th

March TV fixtures: January 25th

April TV fixtures: February 21st

Matchweek 35 TV fixtures: March 23rd

Matchweek 36 TV fixtures: March 30th

Matchweek 37 TV fixtures: April 7th

How can I get Sky Sports?

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.99) or a month membership (£33.99).

