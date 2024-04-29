The 36-year-old is the hottest ticket town wherever he plays, and you can tune in to watch him light up the field every week.

A combination of slick marketing, glorious kits, blossoming fan culture and an increasing standard of football – boosted by Messi's arrival – will drive US expats and pockets of British fans alike to the MLS.

And the fresh TV deal with Apple TV will make games more accessible than ever. We've got all the details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch the 2023 MLS season live on TV in the UK.

How to watch MLS on TV and live stream

You can tune in to watch every single MLS game exclusively live on Apple TV.

Within a click or two, you can browse through the shiny catalogue of upcoming matches via MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV subscribers can add MLS games to their subscription package for £12.99 per month or £79 per season, while non-existing subscribers can pick up the MLS Season Pass for £14.99 per month or £99 per season.

Apple will broadcast a bunch of matches for free sporadically throughout the season, so keep an eye on their platform for those encounters.

