How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK – including Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico showdown

La Liga action continues this weekend with a firecracker showdown, Real Madrid v Barcelona, to look forward to.

The title race has hit boiling point with the El Clasico giants trailing Atletico Madrid, but both have closed the gap to just one result.

Going into the weekend, Atletico sit top on 66 points while Barcelona and Real are perched behind on 65 and 64 respectively. Atletico’s defeat to fourth-placed Sevilla last weekend shook up the pack and now the Clasico rivals will go head-to-head for a shot at top spot.

Lionel Messi is fit and raring to go with both teams in excellent form, Barcelona in particular. UK fans can tune in for the big clash live across a number of platforms (kick-off: 8pm, Saturday 10th April) and we’ve got all the details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

La Liga fixtures have enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream La Liga online in the UK

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

You can also watch LaLigaTV through Amazon Prime Video. The channel is available to add on through the Amazon Prime website and app.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as occasional Premier League matches as they come up.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass, though as mentioned this will not be the case in June!

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

