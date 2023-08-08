Laura Woods will helm coverage as the main anchor for the new channel, which is a merger between BT Sport and Eurosport, which also incorporates the discovery+ network.

Fans can sign up to long-term commitments to watch TNT Sports, or the option to pick up monthly passes for critical stages of the season remains via discovery+ Premium, which features extensive coverage.

TNT Sports will assume the role of broadcasting Saturday lunchtime Premier League games, as well as other slots on occasions throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on TNT Sports in 2023/24. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.

What Premier League games are on TNT Sports?

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Saturday 12th August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 19th August

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 26th August

Bournemouth v Tottenham (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2nd September

Sheffield United v Everton (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16th September

Wolves v Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 23rd September

Burnley v Man Utd (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 30th September

Aston Villa v Brighton (12:30pm) TNT Sports

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

How to watch TNT Sports on TV and live stream

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch every match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

