Premier League on TNT Sports and discovery+: TV fixtures and how to watch
TNT Sports has plenty of Premier League games coming your way and we've rounded up the full fixture list so you know how to watch it all on TV.
The Premier League is back with extensive TV coverage throughout the 2023/24 season with a new broadcaster in the mix.
TNT Sports has taken the reins from BT Sport as a key broadcaster of live Premier League matches with plenty to get excited about their fresh offering.
Laura Woods will helm coverage as the main anchor for the new channel, which is a merger between BT Sport and Eurosport, which also incorporates the discovery+ network.
Fans can sign up to long-term commitments to watch TNT Sports, or the option to pick up monthly passes for critical stages of the season remains via discovery+ Premium, which features extensive coverage.
TNT Sports will assume the role of broadcasting Saturday lunchtime Premier League games, as well as other slots on occasions throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on TNT Sports in 2023/24. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule
What Premier League games are on TNT Sports?
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Saturday 12th August
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 19th August
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 26th August
Bournemouth v Tottenham (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2nd September
Sheffield United v Everton (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16th September
Wolves v Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 23rd September
Burnley v Man Utd (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 30th September
Aston Villa v Brighton (12:30pm) TNT Sports
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch TNT Sports on TV and live stream
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.
You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can watch every match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.