How to watch Bundesliga on TV in UK – 2021/22 TV rights

The Bundesliga is popular among British fans for its stunning displays among crowds and fans’ influence inside the clubs they adore.

Advertisement

There’s also plenty of talent on the field and drama in the standings to understand why German football is so highly revered.

Bayern Munich have been the dominant force in German football for years, but Dortmund continue to push, press and probe, while a batch of rising forces continue to challenge for elite honours.

Check out all the latest live football on TV coming up this week

Robert Lewandowski continues to blow teams away single-handedly for Bayern, while Erling Haaland is doing his best to forge a reputation as the greatest young talent in the world with his magnificent exploits for Dortmund.

RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg form some of the consistent challenging pack below, but can they compete with the elite in 2021/22?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

Read more – Best football players in the world 2021 | Best players in the Premier League 2021

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Bundesliga on UK TV?

Yes! You can tune in to watch a selection of Bundesliga games live on TV throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

There’s been a switch in TV rights over the summer, meaning Sky Sports will now cover German football as opposed to BT Sport, who enjoyed the rights last season and previously.

Check out which channels the games will be on below.

What channel can I watch Bundesliga on?

You can watch two Bundesliga matches live on Sky Sports each week, with the majority of games being shown on Sky Sports Football.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Where can I watch Bundesliga for free?

You can occasionally pick up some free Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports Mix channel.

Sky Sports Mix allows non-subscribers to tune in for free to watch a selection of live events that would traditionally be reserved for a Sky Sports audience.

You can check out the official Sky Sports football guide or return to our own regularly updated live football on TV page for details about which games are coming up.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.