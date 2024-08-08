Relegated teams Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United are all expected to compete, but none are a given to bounce straight back up.

Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford are the three promoted sides aiming to make the most of their returns to the second tier, but can any of them follow the example of Ipswich by springing up to the top flight at the first time of asking?

Fans across the nation will be excited to taste domestic football, and there's going to be more of it shown on TV than ever before thanks to a new Sky Sports deal that will offer over 1,000 live EFL matches on TV this season.

Every team will be shown at least 20 times on the platform in 2024/25. Buckle up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Championship TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 9th August

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Preston North End v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 10th August

Sunday 11th August

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth (4:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 12th August

Luton Town v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 16th August

Coventry City v Oxford Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 17th August

Derby County v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Portsmouth v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

West Bromwich Albion v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 18th August

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 23rd August

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 24th August

Bristol City v Coventry City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Hull v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

QPR v Plymouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 25th August

Swansea City v Cardiff City (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 30th August

Luton Town v QPR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 31st August

Burnley v Blackburn Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Cardiff City v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Coventry City v Norwich City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 1st September

Sheffield United v Watford (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 13th September

Hull v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 14th September

Millwall v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Burnley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Oxford Utd v Stoke City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 15th September

Portsmouth v West Bromwich Albion (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 20th September

Stoke City v Hull (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 21st September

Sunday 22nd September

Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 27th September

Plymouth v Luton Town (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 28th September

Tuesday 1st October

Wednesday 2nd October

Stoke City v Portsmouth (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Preston North End v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Sheffield United v Swansea City (7:45pm) Sky Sports+

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 4th October

Sunderland v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 5th October

Burnley v Preston North End (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Norwich City v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Portsmouth v Oxford Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 6th October

Bristol City v Cardiff City (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 18th October

Leeds v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

