The Championship is the best league in world football – and it's back. You can trek the globe and not find a more unpredictable league full of such quality, drama, intensity and support. The EFL cannot be matched.

Leeds United are the favourites to go up in 2024/25 after bitterly missing out on promotion last season despite racking up 90 points during the regular season.

Relegated teams Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United are all expected to compete, but none are a given to bounce straight back up.

Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford are the three promoted sides aiming to make the most of their returns to the second tier, but can any of them follow the example of Ipswich by springing up to the top flight at the first time of asking?

Fans across the nation will be excited to taste domestic football, and there's going to be more of it shown on TV than ever before thanks to a new Sky Sports deal that will offer over 1,000 live EFL matches on TV this season.

Every team will be shown at least 20 times on the platform in 2024/25. Buckle up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Championship TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 9th August

Saturday 10th August

Sunday 11th August

Monday 12th August

Friday 16th August

Saturday 17th August

Sunday 18th August

Friday 23rd August

Saturday 24th August

Sunday 25th August

Friday 30th August

Saturday 31st August

Sunday 1st September

Friday 13th September

Saturday 14th September

Sunday 15th September

Friday 20th September

Saturday 21st September

Sunday 22nd September

Friday 27th September

Saturday 28th September

Tuesday 1st October

Wednesday 2nd October

Friday 4th October

Saturday 5th October

Sunday 6th October

Friday 18th October

Championship TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

