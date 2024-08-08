Championship TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Championship in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The Championship is the best league in world football – and it's back. You can trek the globe and not find a more unpredictable league full of such quality, drama, intensity and support. The EFL cannot be matched.
Leeds United are the favourites to go up in 2024/25 after bitterly missing out on promotion last season despite racking up 90 points during the regular season.
Relegated teams Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United are all expected to compete, but none are a given to bounce straight back up.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford are the three promoted sides aiming to make the most of their returns to the second tier, but can any of them follow the example of Ipswich by springing up to the top flight at the first time of asking?
Fans across the nation will be excited to taste domestic football, and there's going to be more of it shown on TV than ever before thanks to a new Sky Sports deal that will offer over 1,000 live EFL matches on TV this season.
More like this
Every team will be shown at least 20 times on the platform in 2024/25. Buckle up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Championship TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time
Championship TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 9th August
- Blackburn Rovers v Derby County (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
- Preston North End v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 10th August
- Oxford Utd v Norwich City (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Cardiff City v Sunderland (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull v Bristol City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Leeds v Portsmouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Middlesbrough v Swansea City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Millwall v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- QPR v West Bromwich Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stoke City v Coventry City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 11th August
- Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth (4:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 12th August
- Luton Town v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 16th August
- Coventry City v Oxford Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 17th August
- Derby County v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Portsmouth v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- West Bromwich Albion v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 18th August
- Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 23rd August
- Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 24th August
- Bristol City v Coventry City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Hull v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- QPR v Plymouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 25th August
- Swansea City v Cardiff City (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 30th August
- Luton Town v QPR (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 31st August
- Burnley v Blackburn Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Cardiff City v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Coventry City v Norwich City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 1st September
- Sheffield United v Watford (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 13th September
- Hull v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 14th September
- Millwall v Luton Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Leeds v Burnley (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Oxford Utd v Stoke City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 15th September
- Portsmouth v West Bromwich Albion (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 20th September
- Stoke City v Hull (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 21st September
- Sunderland v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- QPR v Millwall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Norwich City v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 22nd September
- Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 27th September
- Plymouth v Luton Town (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 28th September
- Derby County v Norwich City (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Blackburn Rovers v QPR (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Swansea City v Bristol City (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 1st October
- Cardiff City v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Luton Town v Oxford Utd (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- QPR v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Sunderland v Derby County (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Norwich City v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Burnley v Plymouth (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 2nd October
- Stoke City v Portsmouth (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Preston North End v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Sheffield United v Swansea City (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 4th October
- Sunderland v Leeds (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 5th October
- Burnley v Preston North End (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Norwich City v Hull (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Portsmouth v Oxford Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 6th October
- Bristol City v Cardiff City (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 18th October
- Leeds v Sheffield United (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
bet365 Early Payout Offer
Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365.
Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Championship TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.