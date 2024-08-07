Big-spending Birmingham City are in no mood to linger following their relegation from the Championship. They have spent more money than the vast majority of Championship teams with one of the largest budgets in League One history.

However, if you know League One, you know they won't have it all their own way given the wily operators at play in the third tier. Bolton, Rotherham and Charlton are expected to challenge near the top, while Hollywood heroes Wrexham will be determined to have a good crack at another competitive campaign.

Fans across the nation will be excited to see the return of EFL football to their screens, with plenty to savour over the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League One TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

League One TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 9th August

Barnsley v Mansfield Town (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 10th August

Saturday 17th August

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Sunday 18th August

Bolton Wanderers v Wrexham (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 24th August

Burton Albion v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Stockport County v Bristol Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 31st August

Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 7th September

Burton Albion v Crawley Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 14th September

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Mansfield Town v Cambridge Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Birmingham City v Wrexham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 16th September

Lincoln City v Wigan Athletic (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 21st September

Exeter City v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Reading v Wigan Athletic (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 28th September

Crawley Town v Bolton Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Barnsley v Stockport County (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 1st October

Saturday 5th October

Peterborough United v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 17th October

Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

League One TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

