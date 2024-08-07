League One TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching League One in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
League One is set for a revolution with a new TV deal that will see every team featured live on Sky Sports at least 20 times per season in 2024/25.
The new deal will hopefully ramp up wider interest in the division with another hard-fought campaign expected from top to bottom.
Big-spending Birmingham City are in no mood to linger following their relegation from the Championship. They have spent more money than the vast majority of Championship teams with one of the largest budgets in League One history.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
However, if you know League One, you know they won't have it all their own way given the wily operators at play in the third tier. Bolton, Rotherham and Charlton are expected to challenge near the top, while Hollywood heroes Wrexham will be determined to have a good crack at another competitive campaign.
Fans across the nation will be excited to see the return of EFL football to their screens, with plenty to savour over the weeks to come.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League One TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time
League One TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 9th August
- Barnsley v Mansfield Town (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 10th August
- Birmingham City v Reading (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football
- Bristol Rovers v Northampton Town (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Burton Albion v Lincoln City (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Crawley Town v Blackpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Exeter City v Rotherham United (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Leyton Orient v Bolton Wanderers (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Peterborough United v Huddersfield Town (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stevenage v Shrewsbury Town (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stockport County v Cambridge Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Wrexham v Wycombe Wanderers (5:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 17th August
- Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Sunday 18th August
- Bolton Wanderers v Wrexham (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 24th August
- Burton Albion v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Stockport County v Bristol Rovers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 31st August
- Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 7th September
- Burton Albion v Crawley Town (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 14th September
- Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Mansfield Town v Cambridge Utd (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Birmingham City v Wrexham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 16th September
- Lincoln City v Wigan Athletic (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 21st September
- Exeter City v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Reading v Wigan Athletic (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 28th September
- Crawley Town v Bolton Wanderers (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Barnsley v Stockport County (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 1st October
- Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Wigan Athletic v Peterborough United (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Stevenage v Wrexham (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Shrewsbury Town v Stockport County (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Northampton Town v Bolton Wanderers (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Crawley Town v Mansfield Town (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Cambridge Utd v Rotherham United (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Blackpool v Lincoln City (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Leyton Orient v Exeter City (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Reading v Burton Albion (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Huddersfield Town v Barnsley (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th October
- Peterborough United v Stevenage (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 17th October
- Shrewsbury Town v Exeter City (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
bet365 Early Payout Offer
Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365.
Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
League One TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.