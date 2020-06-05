Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

No need to pick a subscription with these free-to-air matches on Pick TV

Premier League ball

The Premier League is returning bigger and better than ever before – and also cheaper.

Advertisement

To compensate for matches taking place behind closed doors, all 92 remaining matches will be televised live, with a staggered schedule so fans can watch every single moment of the beautiful game.

It has also meant that the Premier League will be going free-to-air for the first time – in addition to BBC and Amazon Prime screening for free, Sky will also broadcast 25 games for free on terrestrial channel Pick TV.

It’s an unprecedented move for the top-tier football competition that could reshape football forever – and means non-Sky customers still have these fixtures to look forward to…

What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Pick TV’s remaining 17 fixtures will air in July, with the complete schedule to be announced shortly once the broadcasters have come to an agreement.

How can I watch Pick TV?

Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and can be found on the following channel numbers:

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 144

Advertisement

Sky customers can also watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.

Check out the full Premier League TV schedule

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Sky Sports

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

BT Sport

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Amazon Prime Premier League

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

BBC Sport

What Premier League games are on BBC?