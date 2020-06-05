The Premier League is returning bigger and better than ever before – and also cheaper.

To compensate for matches taking place behind closed doors, all 92 remaining matches will be televised live, with a staggered schedule so fans can watch every single moment of the beautiful game.

It has also meant that the Premier League will be going free-to-air for the first time – in addition to BBC and Amazon Prime screening for free, Sky will also broadcast 25 games for free on terrestrial channel Pick TV.

It’s an unprecedented move for the top-tier football competition that could reshape football forever – and means non-Sky customers still have these fixtures to look forward to…

What Premier League games are on Pick TV?

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Pick TV’s remaining 17 fixtures will air in July, with the complete schedule to be announced shortly once the broadcasters have come to an agreement.

How can I watch Pick TV?

Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and can be found on the following channel numbers:

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 144

Sky customers can also watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.

