No need to pick a subscription with these free-to-air matches on Pick TV
The Premier League is returning bigger and better than ever before – and also cheaper.
To compensate for matches taking place behind closed doors, all 92 remaining matches will be televised live, with a staggered schedule so fans can watch every single moment of the beautiful game.
It has also meant that the Premier League will be going free-to-air for the first time – in addition to BBC and Amazon Prime screening for free, Sky will also broadcast 25 games for free on terrestrial channel Pick TV.
It’s an unprecedented move for the top-tier football competition that could reshape football forever – and means non-Sky customers still have these fixtures to look forward to…
What Premier League games are on Pick TV?
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6pm)
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7pm)
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm)
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)
Pick TV’s remaining 17 fixtures will air in July, with the complete schedule to be announced shortly once the broadcasters have come to an agreement.
How can I watch Pick TV?
Pick TV is a free-to-air channel owned by Sky, and can be found on the following channel numbers:
Sky: Channel 159
Virgin Media: Channel 165
Freeview: Channel 11
Freesat: Channel 144
Sky customers can also watch Pick TV on the Sky Go app.