What Premier League games are on BT Sport?
It's time to resubscribe to BT Sport, the Premier League is back
It’s official – the Premier League is returning on 17th June, and there’s an awful lot of catching up to do.
92 matches remain in the 2019/20 Premier League season, and BT Sport will be screening twenty of them.
The remaining matches will be split up between BBC, Amazon Prime, and Sky Sports, with a selection of Sky’s matches airing free on Pick TV.
So far the first seven of BT’s fixtures have been confirmed – including the first first-ever Saturday 3pm Premier League game…
Saturday 20th June
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)
Brighton v Arsenal (3pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)
Wednesday 24th June
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)
Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm, BT Sport 2)
Thursday 25th June
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate )
Wednesday 1st July
Arsenal v Norwich (6:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)
BT’s remaining thirteen matches will air during July, with the full schedule to be announced shortly once the broadcasters have reached an agreement.
How can I get BT Sport?
If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month
For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month
You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.
BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.