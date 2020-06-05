Accessibility Links

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

It's time to resubscribe to BT Sport, the Premier League is back

BT Sport

It’s official – the Premier League is returning on 17th June, and there’s an awful lot of catching up to do.

92 matches remain in the 2019/20 Premier League season, and BT Sport will be screening twenty of them.

The remaining matches will be split up between BBC, Amazon Prime, and Sky Sports, with a selection of Sky’s matches airing free on Pick TV.

So far the first seven of BT’s fixtures have been confirmed – including the first first-ever Saturday 3pm Premier League game…

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm, BT Sport 2)

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate )

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6:30pm, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate)

BT’s remaining thirteen matches will air during July, with the full schedule to be announced shortly once the broadcasters have reached an agreement.

How can I get BT Sport?

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.

Check out the full Premier League TV schedule

