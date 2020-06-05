What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?
It's a good time to subscribe to Sky Sports - the broadcaster will air over 60 matches
Football fans rejoice – the Premier League is returning! With 92 games still to go – all of which will be televised – there’s an awful lot of football heading to our screens.
Sky have the rights to two-thirds of these matches, ensuring that those with a Sky Sports subscription will be getting plenty of value for their money. However, in an unprecedented move, the Premier League will be going free-to-air for the first time, with Sky airing 25 matches on terrestrial channel Pick TV.
Paying Sky Sports customers have no need to fear – the free-to-air games will also air simultaneously on the Sky Sports Channels. Here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports in the first two weeks:
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)
Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm)
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6pm)
Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm)
Saturday 20th June
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7pm)
Monday 22nd June
Man City v Burnley (8pm)
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester v Brighton (6pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)
Everton v Leicester (6pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Sky’s remaining 42 matches will air in July, and will be announced shortly once the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.
How can I get Sky Sports?
Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also watch the matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.