What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

It's a good time to subscribe to Sky Sports - the broadcaster will air over 60 matches

Sky Sports

Football fans rejoice – the Premier League is returning! With 92 games still to go – all of which will be televised – there’s an awful lot of football heading to our screens.

Sky have the rights to two-thirds of these matches, ensuring that those with a Sky Sports subscription will be getting plenty of value for their money. However, in an unprecedented move, the Premier League will be going free-to-air for the first time, with Sky airing 25 matches on terrestrial channel Pick TV.

Paying Sky Sports customers have no need to fear – the free-to-air games will also air simultaneously on the Sky Sports Channels. Here are the confirmed kick-off times and dates for all matches showing on Sky Sports in the first two weeks:

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports?

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)

Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm)

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8pm)

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Sky’s remaining 42 matches will air in July, and will be announced shortly once the broadcasters have finalised a full schedule.

How can I get Sky Sports?

Existing Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also watch the matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract. BT customers can also integrate NOW TV and Sky Sports into their flexible TV packages.

Check out the full Premier League TV schedule

