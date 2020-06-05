It may finish later than usual, but the Premier League will finally resume on Wednesday 17th June.

In another Premier League first, the BBC will be broadcasting four matches live free to air for the first time since the league’s inception in 1992.

The remaining matches will be divided up between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, with Sky and Amazon also making a selection of matches free to air.

Highlights can still, of course, be seen on BBC’s legendary Match of the Day – though free coverage will surely mean a record-breaking audience for the Beeb’s live matches…

What Premier League Games are on BBC?

The BBC will be showing four fixtures in their Premier League debut, kicking off with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on Saturday 20 June at 7:45pm.

Four days later will see the clash of Norwich v Everton at 6pm on Wednesday 24th June.

Norwich will grace the BBC’s screens once again when Norwich v Manchester United is broadcast on Saturday 27th June, with another primetime slot of 8:15pm.

The BBC’s Premier League coverage will conclude the next day with Newcastle v Manchester City at 6pm on Sunday 28th June.

How can I watch BBC Premier league games?

A channel has yet to be confirmed for the highly anticipated games, but is highly likely to be flagship channel BBC One.

The BBC’s Premier League coverage will of course be available live and on-demand through BBC iPlayer.

