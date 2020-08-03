Premier League kits 2020/21 – rumours and confirmed team kits

Premier League kits are already starting to hit shelves in anticipation of the 2020/21 season which is right around the corner, hot on the heels of the last campaign.

Numerous teams have unveiled at least one of their snazzy new uniforms ahead of the new season which will start on 12th September.

Chelsea have already worn two new kits since football returned during lockdown, while others waited for various kit deals to expire and the season to end before revealing their new designs.

There are plenty of manufacturer changes to come this time around while bold designs have already caught social media attention lately.

Liverpool kits, Arsenal kits, Manchester City kits, they’re all floating around with some big hits and not-so-certain misses among the current batch of shirts – but what do you make of them?

Check out the full round-up of confirmed and rumoured Premier League kits ahead of 2020/21.

Premier League kits 2020/21

Arsenal kit – confirmed

Arsenal/Adidas

The away kit is reported to be a bold white design with red streaks, based on the marbled floors of Highbury, while the Gunners’ third shirt is likely to be a navy design.

Aston Villa kit – confirmed

Aston Villa FC/Kappa

Villa fans have had a glimpse of their new kit for next season, featuring a textured body and pinstripe design in the famous claret and blue colours.

Gambling company W88 has be replaced by Cazoo as the main sponsor, while Kappa will continue to design and make the shirts.

Brighton kit – confirmed

Brighton & Hove Albion FC/Nike

Brighton have revealed, and played, in their brand new kit with a fresh design.

The stripes have been mostly replaced with an all-blue body, with thin white pinstripes and a white collar.

It’s a slick throwback to a shirt from the 80s, with the AMEX sponsor slotting neatly into the centre of the design. One of the smartest kits of the off-season so far.

Burnley kit – rumours

Like Brighton, no news yet. Umbro will create the kit, but they changed very little from the tried-and-tested claret body, blue sleeves design that the club has used since, well, possibly the dawn of time itself.

Expect a fairly simple kit executed well by the popular supplier to numerous teams across the globe.

Chelsea kit – confirmed

Wasting absolutely no time at all, Chelsea Football Club. The Blues are living up to their nickname with a pair of new kits – both blue!

The home shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike featuring a zig-zag pattern with a large outlined Three logo after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.

The powder blue away kit is a snazzy effort featuring numerous navy dashes and a relatively subtle sponsor considering the size of it. We think Chelsea fans will be very pleased with Nike’s efforts this time around, albeit not with Mason Mount’s shoulder-to-body ratio.

Crystal Palace kit – rumours

Palace will be playing Premier League football once again next term, but they don’t quite know what they’ll look like doing so yet.

Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, so perhaps they’ll opt for a cleaner, more straightforward attempt in time for next season.

Everton kit – confirmed

Everton have left Umbro behind to become the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the top flight with a slick effort.

The home shirt features the iconic white chevrons on the shoulders, a brand new sponsor – Cazoo – as well as a subtle ‘metallic’ pattern across the body.

We’re yet to see the away kit yet, but let’s face it, Hummel deals exclusively in world class kits.

Leeds kit – rumours

Adidas. That’s the line. Instantly following their promotion as champions of the Championship, Leeds confirmed a kit deal with Adidas to replace Kappa.

Of course, expect a fairly simple white home kit, but Adidas are reportedly going to go for a teal and navy striped away shirt with a gold trim.

Leicester kit – confirmed

Leicester City FC/Adidas

Leicester fans have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, and though they missed out on a Champions League spot, the Europa League is now firmly in their sights for 2020/21

Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to fit the bill for a European conquest, and so far they have dropped a new home kit featuring a ‘Thailand smiles with you’ slogan. Cute.

Liverpool kit – confirmed

Liverpool FC/Nike

Liverpool have agreed a mega new kit deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds’ brand has soared in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and they’ll be kitted out with fresh threads for their year-long reign as kings of England.

The fairly simple red shirt is trimmed with the club’s traditional ‘away’ green colour for a modern twist on a classic look.

Manchester City kit – confirmed

Manchester City FC/Puma

City switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will continue into next year.

City’s official Spanish Twitter account offered an early hint, and the rumours were confirmed as the team rocked new jerseys at the end of the season.

The ‘mosaic’ pattern features on the front with solid blue on the back.

Manchester City FC/Puma

As for the away kit, well, it’s just glorious, isn’t it? No more words required other than ‘woah’.

Manchester United kit – rumours

United are preparing for their sixth Adidas kit as part of their 10-year partnership with the German brand.

Chevrolet will continue to adorn the front of the shirts, but it may be their final year after reports claimed they were ready to end their association with the club.

However, since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found a winning combination and unearthed a potential generational talent in Mason Greenwood, so we’re sure they’ll land on their feet.

Newcastle kit – confirmed

Newcastle United FC Puma

I mean, it’s black and white stripes.

Newcastle extended their deal with Puma in January, meaning another effort from the German manufacturers has landed

There have been rumours of a Saudi Arabian sponsor to adorn the shirt if the club is eventually taken over by a Middle Eastern consortium, but Fun88 have continued their sponsorship of the club in limbo.

Sheffield United kit – confirmed

Sheffield United FC/Adidas

Of course Sheffield United will be look dapper in red and white next season, and Adidas have tried their best to keep fans on their toes with an upper block of white to mix up the design.

The traditional three stripes will adorn the shoulders while USG continue to sponsor the club for their second Premier League season.

Southampton kit – confirmed

In order to commemorate their glorious 135th anniversary (that common milestone…) Southampton have released a pair of throwback kits.

Under Armour are never afraid to go bold with their designs, and this year is no exception with a red body slashed across with a white sash. When the club was first formed, players would frequently play while wearing a physical sash over their shirts, hence the throwback here.

The away kit is yet to be revealed but expect a darker colour, as the third kit is a direct opposite of the home shirt – white with a red sash.

Tottenham kit – confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike

Nike have expanded beyond template designs for the upcoming season, allowing clubs to have greater customisation than ever before.

Tottenham have revealed light grey patches will streak throughout the main white body of the shirt.

A green away shirt has also been confirmed, while fans can expect a bright yellow third kit.

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike

West Brom kit – confirmed

West Bromwich Albion FC/Puma

At least the club shop checkout workers won’t possibly be able to miss scanning the barcode, just point and shoot at any location on the shirt.

West Brom’s first kit upon their return to the top flight will turn heads, and not all will be pleased by what they see.

Bold move, Puma. Beep.

West Ham kit – confirmed

West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by changing basically nothing about their strip for next season and charging you full price for it.

The standard claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by fans on social media who can’t see any difference between their recent shirts.

West Ham United 2015-16 home shirt v West Ham United 2020-21 home shirt pic.twitter.com/IKLTlv6C8n — Museum of Jerseys (@museumofjerseys) June 29, 2020

And in another sign that Umbro’s creative juices were really flowing on ‘West Ham kit design day’ (…) they’ve opted to swap claret and blue for… blue and claret on the away shirt. huge.

West Ham United/Umbro

Wolves kit – confirmed

Wolverhampton FC/Adidas

Our original prediction? Orange. Probably orange. Check.

Adidas have gone for a fairly standard template design on the whole with an underlying pattern to for an extra dimension.

As for those patterns, we’re seeing more of them on kits across the world. They look super smart now… but in 30 years time, are we going to look back and cringe?

