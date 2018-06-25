Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
BBC Radio 4 Today programme slips up over Jeremy Hunt’s name AGAIN

BBC Radio 4 Today programme slips up over Jeremy Hunt’s name AGAIN

Radio 4 presenter Justin Webb accidentally turned the airwaves blue, mispronouncing the Health Secretary's name just as colleagues James Naughtie did in 2010

(Getty)

BBC Radio 4’s Today presenter Justin Webb accidentally mispronounced Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s surname, referring to the Cabinet member as “Jeremy C***” live on air.

Advertisement

Presenter Webb made the blunder while reading out a Daily Express story on the Health Secretary, turning the airwaves blue when he said, “The paper says that Health Secretary Jeremy C*** … Hunt is understood to favour a cap on social care.”

Listeners heard Webb stumble over Hunt’s surname, apparently correcting himself just in time in order to avoid saying the full expletive.

He later messaged to say it was an “important swerve” – listen to the clip above to decide whether he successfully covered it or not.

Advertisement

Webb isn’t the only Today presenter who has difficulty over Hunt’s name. James Naughtie famously struggled to regain his composure after he made the same error in 2010 when Hunt was Culture Secretary.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Today

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Finn_Screen Shot Finn_ojdojaodjasojdaosjd2017-10-03 at 11.03.48

Emmerdale: Finn Barton is shot by mum Emma – what happens next?

Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson (C4)

Inside the Embassy: Channel 4 follows the US ambassador to the UK as he confronts Brexit, the British press – and Trump’s tweets

(Channel 4)

When is Channel 4’s Inside the American Embassy on TV?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more