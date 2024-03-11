To kick off Comic Relief week in style, it was announced on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this morning that to mark the occasion, Radio 2 has not one, not two but six hospitality tickets to see Taylor Swift live at Wembley on The Eras Tour on Monday 19th August 2024.

The hospitality area in question will also be hosted by Radio 2's Sara Cox, meaning one listener and five of their friends could enjoy some serious Swift action, complete with travel and accommodation costs covered also.

What's better is that the opportunity is all in aid of supporting Comic Relief.

Taylor Swift. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As you can imagine, there are likely to be plenty of questions about eligibility for the prize – but the draw is now open and will close on 29th March at 23:59 for entries via text and on 6th April for entries via post.

Fancy your chances to enter the draw? Well, you could be in with a chance of winning so head over to the Red Nose Day page to find out all the details and how to enter.

The winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries and notified by phone between 9am and 7pm on Tuesday 16th April and, of course, the draw and donations will be helping to tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people in the UK and around the world.

It's set to be a week packed full of donation opportunities with Friday night's show set to be presented by some of the best in the business, including Sir Lenny Henry, Romesh Ranganathan, Maya Jama and David Tennant.

It'll be the final Red Nose Day that Henry will hosting, with the comedian and Comic Relief co-founder speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com previously and saying: "I'm not going anywhere, I'm just not going to host on the night. I might still make films for them and do voiceovers and things, but I think it's time for a newer generation to come and take the baton, because we've been carrying it for a long time.

"We've got some people, so it's gonna be really, really good. There might be some competition, so I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes. I hope they oil up and fight in the carpark!"

He added: "I think it's good, change is good."

The Friday night show will be packed full of sketches from some of the UK's most beloved shows including The Traitors, W1A and more.

You can donate to Comic Relief at comicrelief.com/radiotimes. Red Nose Day 2024 airs at 7pm on Friday 15th March on BBC One and iPlayer.

