"Me, Billy Connolly, Victoria Wood, French and Saunders, the Young Ones, we were like a little gang," he tells our writer Jimi Famurewa in this week's Radio Times magazine, recalling the first few years of the raucous telethon, when he once staged a seduction of Delia Smith as Theophilus P Wildebeeste in a "two-tonne codpiece".

Much has changed since then and not just in what we consider good-humoured comedy. The politics of charity has changed, too. In 2017, Comic Relief ran into hot water when it was accused of perpetuating unhelpful stereotypes, summed up by some as "white saviour syndrome". Again, times have changed since.

Sir Lenny addresses all this, plus where his instincts to offer a helping hand come from and why "it's time for a new gang now", in our revealing interview in this issue.

