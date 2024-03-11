It was previously announced that the series will be led by Nikki Amuka-Bird (Citadel) and John Simm (Grace) as Sally and Gray Wright, with the likes of Trevor Eve (A Discovery of Witches), Daniel Rigby (The Witchfinder) and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Becoming Elizabeth) also joining the cast, it has now been confirmed.

More cast members have also now been announced, with Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) set to star as Laura Johnstone, while Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) is DCI Hector Morgan, Zoë Tapper (Grace) is Georgia Wright, Liz Kingsman (Hijack) is DC Katie Jones, James Fleet (Bridgerton) is Bobby, Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) is Bella and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day) is Reuben.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Jack Wright (Eve) is a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide.

"When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (Simm) and John (Rigby), are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune.

"As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

The latest UKTV original drama for Alibi, the new series will be directed by Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, The Flight Attendant) and produced by Nickie Sault (The Outlaws).

Filming is now underway on I, Jack Wright with an exact release date yet to be announced, but we do know that it will be coming to our screens next year.

On the announcement of the series last month, Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning, previously said: "Chris Lang has delivered a gripping story of the devastating impact that patriarch, Jack Wright’s, will has on his shocked and feuding family.

"We are thrilled to be working with Chris and the team at Federation Stories on this fresh, modern and dark family drama. It’s an absolute page turner that’s told in a highly original way."

I, Jack Wright will arrive soon. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

