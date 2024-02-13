Described as a "darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama" packed with "treachery and hidden agendas from all involved", the series will be led by Nikki Amuka-Bird (Citadel) and John Simm (Grace) who will star as Sally and Gray Wright, respectively.

They will also be joined by Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) as Rose Wright, with further casting set to be announced in due course.

But the drama itself is a gloriously dramatic one, centred on one man's death, his final will and some serious secrets coming to the fore. It wouldn't be a thriller without a fair dose of deceit and secrecy now, would it?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace. ITV Studios

According to the synopsis: "Jack Wright is a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide. When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (Simm) and John, are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune.

"As DCI Morgan and DC Jones delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was, in fact, murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

On the announcement of the new series, Lang said: "I'm so excited to be about to start shooting I, Jack Wright, and delighted to have assembled such an astonishing cast and creative team. Wills are extraordinary documents.

"The preferment of one sibling or another, one friend, one wife, one husband, is often seen as an expression of who was loved more (or less) with the very person who can explain the document’s true meaning, unable to.

"They can be used to punish, to reveal long buried secrets, to disinherit and destroy, as well as to bring succour, to affirm love, and make dreams come true. They are the most potent echo of the ended life, for good and for bad, and the will of Jack Wright is no exception – so buckle up, it's going to be quite a ride!"

While Lang provides some serious behind-the-scenes talent for the series, I, Jack Wright will also be directed by Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster) and produced by Nickie Sault (The Outlaws).

The UKTV Original series has been commissioned by Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning, who on the announcement of the series also said: "Chris Lang has delivered a gripping story of the devastating impact that patriarch, Jack Wright’s will has on his shocked and feuding family.

"We are thrilled to be working with Chris and the team at Federation Stories on this fresh, modern and dark family drama. It’s an absolute page turner that’s told in a highly original way."

Many fans of Lang's work will of course be familiar with ITV hit drama Unforgotten, which stars Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny. The series was renewed for season 6 back in 2023 after the season 5 premiere episode became the most-watched programme on ITV that year.

Unforgotten seasons 1-5 are available to stream now on ITVX. I, Jack Wright will arrive soon.

