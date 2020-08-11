What we know about Selling Sunset season 4

Netflix have released season 3 of Selling Sunset, and of course we’ve already binged the whole thing!

The new series sees The Oppenheim Group, including Christine Quinn, Amanzar Smith, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast, back in LA selling luxurious multi-million dollar mansions, as they navigate their everyday lives.

With series three now on screens, some of you might be wondering if and when we’ll get to see more of the crew.

So will there be a series 4 on Netflix? According to Chrishell Stause things are uncertain at the moment. On Instagram Stories she talked about the next season, which Netflix hasn’t greenlit yet.

Assuming it will get the go ahead, here’s what we know so far.

*Selling Sunset spoilers to follow*

When is Selling Sunset season 4’s release date?

Unfortunately, Selling Sunset season four hasn’t been confirmed just yet by Netflix.

However, with all the drama in the third series, we doubt the team is short on stories for another one.

Season one of Selling Sunset first launched in March 2019, introducing audiences to the super glamorous world of real estate – and the million-dollar houses – in the Hollywood Hills.

The second season dropped over a year later in May 2020, with the third coming not very long after that in August.

With COVID-19 affecting production for multiple TV shows, we don’t expect to see a new series this year. However, it’s possible we could be seeing the girls back together next year depending on the pandemic.

Chrishell also posted on her Instagram encouraging fans to keep streaming.

Has the cast said anything about another series?

Breakout star Christine confirmed in a recent interview that the cast usually hear about the show’s renewal once a previous season has dropped.

“So usually we get picked up after the show airs, you know, we’ll hear some information, some rumblings,” Christine told Grazia in July. “With season two being in the top ten [on Netflix], I think we’re definitely going to get picked up.”

Although she seems optimistic about the show’s future, Christine also confirmed that “everything has been set back due to COVID”.

“We’re going to shoot next year, now, I’m hearing. We have such a big production, there’s so many people on our crew. I don’t think we’d be filming this year,” she said.

Will all the cast return for Selling Sunset season 4?

While we would love to see all the girls back in action, it sounds like series three could be the end for some of the OG – Maya Vander previously hinted the current series could be her last.

The Miami-based real estate agent has been commuting between Florida and the Los Angeles set of Selling Sunset while the show has been produced, but implied that it’s getting too much for her and her young family.

Vander told Metro: “With two children right now, it’s going to be difficult for me to relocate my life again to LA. We have a house right now in Miami, my husband is here and we’ve been doing the whole back and forth. I was a bit more flexible and so was he, but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see…”

Christine Quinn could also be saying goodbye to the Netflix series, as according to Metro, she isn’t entirely happy with the office politics at the OG.

Quinn has hinted it’s a male-female problem and that if she did leave it would be to work in an all-female environment.

“All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man,” she said. “It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things… Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do.

“I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women.”

What could Selling Sunset season 4 be about?

There’s plenty for the cameras still to follow, with Heather Rae Young now engaged to her partner Tarek El Moussa.

Given that both Mary and Christine’s weddings featured on the show, it’d be great to be front row at this one as well!

And of course, the drama between fan-favourites, Chrishell and Christine, will never get old. This alone could keep us tuning into the show for a few more seasons. Plus, there’s bound to be more fall-out from Chrishell’s divorce from Justin Hartley.

As well as this, we saw Maya pitching a possible office opening in Miami, so this could make for an interesting future storyline if she were to stay on the show. Perhaps there could be a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off!

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.