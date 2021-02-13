Exclusive – Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald teases new additions to The Oppenheim Group in season 4

We’ve been patiently waiting for season four of Selling Sunset, ever since the third series aired last year.

Advertisement

Since then, Davina Portratz has left the Oppenheim Group, and there’s been speculation about Maya Vander’s work in Miami.

Christine Quinn, meanwhile, has also spoken about plans to have her own show.

With Davina no longer at the OG, and the horrible idea of Quinn dipping out and the lovely Maya having less air time, it had us wondering what series four would look like with so many of the original staff not around.

But not to worry, as we’re told there’s lots of new staff at the brokerage, and we could even see them on the new series.

We caught up with Mary Fitzgerald, who revealed “there’s a chance” we could see some new team members when the show returns.

Netflix

She said: “We do have a couple of new agents. There’s a chance… we keep trying to tell production and Netflix that we want a couple of the other girls on the show because they’re really good friends of ours. They work for The Oppenheim Group and they’re very successful, so I think it would be good to have some new faces. But I don’t know what they’re going to choose.”

It comes after Mary revealed when fans could expect to see season four of Selling Sunset, telling RadioTimes.com exclusively: “I think everybody can expect to see a season four probably and hopefully in about six months.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as the new faces, we can confirm that Mary – who got married to Romain Bonnet in series two – will be back on the show.

When asked if she’d ever leave The Oppenheim Group, she said: “No, not at all. I’m very very happy. I know on the occasion, I’ll argue with Jason [Oppenheim] about commission or something like that and say, ‘I’m going to get my broker’s license’ so I don’t have to give up so much of my money, but I would never actually leave.”

She added: “He’s [Jason’s] my best friend and I love working there. There’s so many opportunities. He’s a great mentor. So, the support that we have there and just the group itself – I don’t think I’d be as happy anywhere else.”

Netflix

But what about her own show? Would she consider going solo and having her own show, like Quinn and Chrishell Stause have suggested in the past?

“I’m always open to a lot of things as long as it’s a good opportunity. I wouldn’t leave Selling Sunset just to do it, though.” Mary said.

Revealing she’d consider doing a show with her husband where they renovate and flip homes, she explained: ” But I wouldn’t want to do anything like – I think Christine’s mentioned [The Real] Housewives and that’s just not my thing! I hate the drama. I hate all the constant fighting! I get too much anxiety. Even when Christine and I argue, I’m like ‘ugh’. I hate it.”

Advertisement

Series 1-3 of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.