While the show's previous season saw a few changes to the Selling Sunset cast , with Brett Oppenheim and Davina Potratz leaving The Oppenheim Group, we weren't missing Davina for too long considering she then asked for her job back half way through season 4.

The fifth season of Selling Sunset arrives on Netflix tomorrow, with the Oppenheim Group estate agents returning to our screens for another dose of property drama.

If you need a refresher on why Davina left the agency last season ahead of the upcoming episodes, then we've got you covered.

Why did Davina leave The Oppenheim Group?

Davina's departure ahead of season 4 was "purely business decision". The real estate agent had connections at Douglas Elliman and they presented her with an offer that she just couldn’t refuse.

"It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision," she said.

At the time, The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim wished her well upon her departure.

"Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support," he said.

Of course, Davina wasn't gone for long – with the estate agent returning to The Oppenheim Group mid-way through season 4, although Chrishell admitted to Access Hollywood last year that she wasn't thrilled about Davina coming back.

When asked whether she was hopeful that Davina would return to The OG, she said: "Well, actually the way things ended, I think it's the kind of thing where I wasn't. We didn't end it on a great place and a lot of time had passed between where we left off and we hadn't spoken. It was an uncomfortable place to be put into where okay she's coming back and cameras are here and this was in real time."

She added: "To be quite honest with you, I wasn't happy or excited about it at first, I'm just human. But I think you'll get to see we work through that and it's going to be on camera, but I do think we've gotten to a place where like I said, I hope at the end of the day you can support each other and you don't have to be best friends with someone. At least if you can put your differences aside and have respect for each other then that's all you can ask for in a work setting."

Why did Davina return to The Oppenheim Group?

In season 4 of Selling Sunset, Davina tells Christine Quinn that the new development project she had been working on after quitting The Oppenheim Group had wrapped up and she was at a crossroads as to what she should do next, with Christine telling her she should come back.

However, she expressed hesitation considering that she wasn't on the best terms with Jason Oppenheim when she left.

"When I left the Oppenheim Group, there was a little tension because of what had happened with the $75 million listing because that didn't sell but I feel like [Jason] wasn't supportive from the beginning and it just didn't start off the best way."

Speaking to Jason, Davina said: "You know I left because of a new development opportunity at the other brokerage, but the job is completed, the consulting is all wrapped up and it was a very corporate environment and while I can easily function there, I do love the closeness and the access to you and just the camaraderie you have at the Oppenheim Group."

Will Davina be in Selling Sunset Season 5?

As we saw in season 4 of Selling Sunset, Davina was mainly absent for the first few episodes but made a return to The Oppenheim Group mid-season, negotiating her return with Jason and Brett.

When leaving ahead of season 4, she said that she "certainly hoped" she would still be "part of the cast" and she was! However, as she's now back with the agency anyway, she's sure to get some more screen time in season 5.