Exclusive – Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald reveals when fans can expect season 4

Ever since Selling Sunset series three ended on Netflix last year, fans have been dying to know when Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and co. will return.

The real estate series sees the girls selling luxurious homes in LA while working at The Oppenheim Group, run by twin bosses Jason and Brett Openheim. As well as this, there’s usually lots of drama along the way – ahem, Christine and Chrishell.

Well, viewers will be happy to hear that season four is looking promising, and we could be seeing the girls back on air around summer, according to Mary.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mary – who got married to project manager Romain Bonet, 26, in series two – said viewers should expect to see the next instalment in “six months”.

Although she couldn’t officially confirm a date, and revealed that filming hadn’t yet commenced, she said: “I think everybody can expect to see a season four probably and hopefully in about six months. We film for probably four or five months for each season and then there’s a couple of months for editing and then you guys would probably see it in about six months.”

In October, it emerged that Selling Sunset’s Davina Portratz had quit The Oppenheim Group to join rival firm Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

Although Davina no longer works at the OG, Mary says it’s likely we’ll see the real estate agent on the new series, as well as the original Selling Sunset cast and possibly some new faces.

“My understanding is, whenever we do it, everyone is coming back. I don’t know how Davina plays into that because she did leave the group, so I’m not really sure how that’s going to work out. I haven’t spoken to her,” she explained.

“We do have a couple of new agents. We keep trying to tell production and Netflix that we want a couple of the other girls on the show because they’re really good friends of ours, so I think it would be good to have some new faces, but I don’t know what they’re going to choose.”

In the last series, there was quite a bit of tension between Mary and Christine surrounding Mary’s growing closeness to Amanza Smith and Chrishell.

And by the sounds of things, it doesn’t seem like much has changed.

Addressing their rift, Mary said: “After the show stopped filming, we did have a conversation. I saw an article that came out, so I thought I would try to reach out to help with something that I saw that she was frustrated about. I think the conversation went well. We don’t really talk that much, so it went well but we just haven’t really talked since then. That was maybe four months ago maybe.”

So, what can viewers expect from Mary on the new series?

“We’ve just moved. We’re in the Studio City area now, so we kind of wanted to get out of the main LA and have a little more quiet, and a lot bigger, so we’re getting moved in now,” she said.

Revealing plans to start a family with her husband, she added: “And then I’m going to be freezing my eggs. I keep putting it off, unfortunately. I tested in the last season and they filmed a lot more than what viewers got to see, but then Chrishell’s divorce took priority, so it all got cut out.

“I haven’t frozen them yet just because I’ve been busy. So I need to do that – 40 and I’m running out of time. But I don’t necessarily want another baby anytime soon. I know it’s important for me to at least freeze them so I know that option is there because I know Romain does want kids at some point.”

We can’t wait to see it all happen!

Series one to three of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.