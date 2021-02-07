Exclusive – Selling Sunset’s Maya reveals what storylines could feature in season 4

We don’t know exactly when the fourth series of Selling Sunset will arrive, but one of its stars has some ideas about what could happen if it got the go-ahead from Netflix.

Maya Vander, the Oppenheim Group’s resident no-nonsense estate agent, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what we can expect from the girls in season 4.

“Someone will do something big somehow,” Maya told us. “That’s the beauty with Selling Sunset, nothing is predictable with the show. So, you know, between us girls, who knows? Maybe they’re going to have new cast members that they don’t tell us about, that could be it too. It would be interesting. I’m excited.”

It is possible Netflix could replace Davina Potratz after she quit Selling Sunset’s The Oppenheim Group – though not necessarily the show. The agent left for a new company, but Maya reassured us that there was no “bad blood between anyone” and said she was sure boss Jason would be “very happy” if Davina decided to come back.

Maya herself has also established her own property book in Miami, where she resides with her husband and two young children when she’s not filming the show in LA. With two of its agents setting up shop elsewhere, does that mean a rival brokerage might be introduced?

“I don’t think so,” Maya said. “My thing in Miami is completely different than LA, I’m staying with Jason in LA. Davina, she’s in a different company and she’s doing her thing, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything juicy as far as rivalry between brokerages and fight between agents.

“But you know what? I’m telling you, I don’t think so but who knows how they can edit these things at the end of the day.”

Of course, there will be a lot going on in the girls’ personals lives too, with co-star Chrishell Stause in a new relationship with Keo Motsepe after her split from Justin Hartley. Chrishell and Justin’s divorce was a major plot point last season.

“Chrishell is in a new relationship, so it’ll be interesting. I’m sure they’re gonna show that,” Maya revealed. “I’m happy now she’s in a much better place.”

There’s also co-star Heather Rae Young, who’s now engaged to Tarek El Moussa. “I know [Heather and Tarek] are going to get married, I just don’t know when and I have no clue where and I do not know if they can film the wedding in the show, given he’s on a different network. But that would be a cool event to film.”

We agree, but will it top Christine Quinn’s wedding, which was a swan-filled extravaganza last season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Selling Sunset season 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.