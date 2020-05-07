When is Ozark season 4 released on Netflix?

With the Ozark season three finale hinting at much more to come, fans of the Netflix drama are already waiting impatiently for news for the next series. What happens next for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney)? Will they outrun their enemies – or will their luck run out?

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far about the future of Ozark, surely one of the most popular – and most talked-about – shows on Netflix.

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been officially announced by Netflix just yet. But the streaming giant would be foolish to kill off such a popular drama – and it sounds like the team behind Ozark are up for making more.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has previously said that, if all goes to plan, Ozark should run for five seasons.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons,” he said during a panel discussion with the Hollywood Reporter. “It could be four, it could be seven… but that always seemed like a good number to us.”

And although he didn’t yet have a specific overall ending in mind, he explained: “we’re building little things in, if we keep on track for the emotional ending we’re guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be released on Netflix?

If season four is commissioned, we may still have a little while to wait before it hits our screens.

Season one came out in July 2017, followed by season two in August 2018. Season three took a little longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, we could be looking at a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

However, the TV industry is even more unpredictable than ever at the moment thanks to the disruption of the coronavirus epidemic. So we’ll just have to sit tight and see what happens!

What will happen in season 4 of Ozark?

The end of season three saw Marty and Wendy Byrde working more closely with the Navarro cartel than ever, after crime boss Omar Navarro announced that this was the beginning of increased cooperation between the three of them. The Byrdes had won Navarro over by working (briefly) with the FBI to end the cartel war by bringing down the rival Lagunas cartel.

Meanwhile, Ruth Langmore cut ties with Marty and joined with Darlene Snell after realising that she was more independent and stronger without the Byrdes.

It remains to be seen what would happen in season four, but there are plenty of unfinished storylines to pick back up! The show’s lead writer Craig Mundy said: “I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who’s in the cast for Ozark season 4?

While casting has yet to be confirmed, we can make a good stab at predicting which core Ozark cast members will return – based mainly on who’s still alive.

Jason Bateman leads the cast of Ozark as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. We can also expect to see more of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).

Other key cast members include Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as cartel boss Omar Navarro.

It remains to be seen whether some of the supporting characters will still be part of the story, including FBI Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), Frank Cosgrove Jr (Joseph Sikora) or Sam Dermody (Kevin L Johnson).

We won’t, of course, be seeing any more of Helen Piece (Janet McTeer) after Omar had her killed; nor will we see more of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) after his untimely death.

Where is Ozark filmed?

The drama is set around Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri – but not much of it is actually filmed there. Much of the filming takes place around Atlanta, Georgia, where the production team makes use of Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier.

Advertisement

Read our list of the best Netflix series streaming right now, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide