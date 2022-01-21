Ozark season 4, part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix , with seven shiny new episodes ready and waiting for viewers to dive into.

The crime drama follows the misadventures of the Byrde family, who left their lives in Chicago behind to head to Missouri, where Marty (Jason Bateman) spends his days laundering money for drug kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), while Wendy devotes her efforts to keeping the Byrde family brand in tact.

Ozark's ability to combine character beats with dramatic foreboding has earned it both award plaudits and critical recognition for its run to date. Maintaining momentum through carefully considered dramatic choices and captivating lead performances, it continues to be one of the streamer's best titles.

Star and executive producer Bateman has gone on record to say this final season is guaranteed to please, while fans have been unanimous in their praise of the show as a whole.

The savvy soundtrack choices also feed into that, with the latest chapter serving up a range of artists, from Killer Mike, who guest stars in season 4, to more traditional tunes courtesy of Sam Cooke and The Commodores.

Read on for our breakdown of those all-important music choices.

Ozark Season 4 soundtrack and songs

Episode 1

Bring it On Home to Me - Sam Cooke

Tierra Mexicana - C-Kan

Vehicle - The Ides of March

Can I Kick It? - A Tribe Called Quest

Bam Bam - Sister Nancy

Episode 2

How Lonesome Can I Get - Durwood Daily Haddock

11/18 - Sym Fera

Episode 3

R.A.P. Music - Killer Mike

Episode 4

Ca plane pour moi - Plastic Bertrand

A lot - 21 savage

Episode 6

You Bore Me - Husky Loops

Here in Spirit - Jim James

Episode 7

I Feel Sanctified - The Commodores

