Ozark season 4 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix crime drama
From Sam Cooke to Killer Mike, it's an eclectic mix.
By: Martin Carr
Ozark season 4, part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix, with seven shiny new episodes ready and waiting for viewers to dive into.
The crime drama follows the misadventures of the Byrde family, who left their lives in Chicago behind to head to Missouri, where Marty (Jason Bateman) spends his days laundering money for drug kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), while Wendy devotes her efforts to keeping the Byrde family brand in tact.
Ozark's ability to combine character beats with dramatic foreboding has earned it both award plaudits and critical recognition for its run to date. Maintaining momentum through carefully considered dramatic choices and captivating lead performances, it continues to be one of the streamer's best titles.
Star and executive producer Bateman has gone on record to say this final season is guaranteed to please, while fans have been unanimous in their praise of the show as a whole.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The savvy soundtrack choices also feed into that, with the latest chapter serving up a range of artists, from Killer Mike, who guest stars in season 4, to more traditional tunes courtesy of Sam Cooke and The Commodores.
Read on for our breakdown of those all-important music choices.
Ozark Season 4 soundtrack and songs
Episode 1
Bring it On Home to Me - Sam Cooke
Tierra Mexicana - C-Kan
Vehicle - The Ides of March
Can I Kick It? - A Tribe Called Quest
Bam Bam - Sister Nancy
Episode 2
How Lonesome Can I Get - Durwood Daily Haddock
11/18 - Sym Fera
Episode 3
R.A.P. Music - Killer Mike
Episode 4
Ca plane pour moi - Plastic Bertrand
A lot - 21 savage
Episode 6
You Bore Me - Husky Loops
Here in Spirit - Jim James
Episode 7
I Feel Sanctified - The Commodores
Read more Ozark coverage:
- Ozark season 3 recap: everything you need to know before season 4
- Meet the cast of Ozark, Jason Bateman’s acclaimed Netflix thriller
- Where is Ozark filmed? Location guide for Jason Bateman drama
Ozark seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews, and features.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1