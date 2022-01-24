Where is Ozark filmed? Location guide for Jason Bateman drama

The popular show has been capturing the imagination of fans since 2017 – and not only for its dark tales of money laundering and murder.

Hit Netflix series Ozark is back for its fourth and final season .

Another element that has helped Ozark stand out from the crowded genre of crime drama is its beautiful location, which transports viewers to the eponymous reservoir in central Missouri.

However, while set around the Lake of the Ozarks, and occasionally including landscape shots from the beautiful area, the TV series is actually filmed hundreds of miles away in a different state.

Ozark follows the Bryde family and the hardships they face after getting drawn into illegal activity and joining forces with a sinister Mexican drug cartel.

Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is accompanied by his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), and two children, with their risky new lifestyle putting unimaginable strain on their once-loving relationships.

So, if you're wondering where the lake house is from Ozark, or where any other of the locations are, read on for your full guide to where Ozark is filmed.

Where is Ozark filmed?

Laura Linney in Ozark

While set around the Lake of the Ozarks, and occasionally featuring landscape shots from the area, the television series is actually filmed several hundred miles away in the state of Georgia.

Two local spots are used to double as the Ozarks, those being Lake Lanier, which has been used as the location of the Byrde family home, and Lake Allatoona, which is about 30 miles from state capital Atlanta.

Interior scenes are filmed largely using Atlanta soundstage Eagle Rock Studios, but there are some existing locations that super-fans should look out for if they ever happen to be in town.

Local restaurant The Silver Skillet has been featured in Ozark, with its unique retro aesthetic making it a popular choice among the many film crews operating in Georgia.

Georgia has become increasingly popular in the world of film and television, as the state offers tax incentives for major projects being produced in the state.

Where is the Lake House from Ozark?

Jason Bateman and Alfonso Herrera in Ozark

As detailed above, the house owned by the Byrde family isn't located by the Lake of the Ozarks.

Instead, shots of the Byrdes' house were taken on the south edge of Lake Lanier in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Is The Blue Cat Lodge in Ozark a real place?

Marty Byrde's one-time diner The Blue Cat was constructed as a fully functioning lakeside restaurant, which now operates on a seasonal basis under the name JD's On the Lake.

So yes, it's a real restaurant that's open to the public, located on Lake Allatoona.

Where is Ozark set?

Julia Garner in Ozark (Netflix)

The crime drama is supposed to take place in the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular tourist attraction in Missouri boasting 1,150 miles of shoreline and a surface area of approximately 54,000 acres.

It was created in 1929 and at that time was one of the largest reservoirs on the planet, although it has slipped down the rankings in the decades that have followed.

Nevertheless, The Lake of the Ozarks has remained a holiday destination among midwesterners, drawing people in with its restaurants, bars, water sports, natural beauty and warm summers.

Since Netflix's Ozark has been on the air, the region has noted an increased awareness among travellers, although there hasn't been a huge surge in tourism revenue as some had hoped – perhaps due to the show's bleak subject matter.

