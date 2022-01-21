The new season of the crime thriller did not let up following the end of Ozark season 3.

As Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) edge closer to their new life, free from the shackles imposed on them by drug lord Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), we were always expecting a game-changing development or two as Ozark season 4, part 1 drew to a close – and we weren’t wrong.

Navarro is in prison, while Ruth is on the rampage, both of which are disastrous for Marty and Wendy.

They've wriggled out of every predicament to date, but with the end of the series on the horizon, is there further tragedy in store?

We look at the key factors threatening the Byrdes' happy ever after (ish) and how they will impact season 4, part 2.

** Spoiler warning for Ozark season 4 part 1**

Ozark season 4, part 1 ending explained

Omar Navarro is behind bars – which is bad news for the Byrdes

Navarro is currently in jail after FBI agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) struck out on her own against the knowledge or wishes of her bosses and the Byrdes. But the authorities will extradite him back to Mexico if he gives them his nephew Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera).

Navarro has convinced Javi to meet with the FBI, which will lead to the latter's arrest, in turn allowing Navarro to walk free.

He will then return to his native land, where he will remain head of the cartel for five years, during which time he will continue to provide intelligence that will lead to monetary seizures.

“We’re not looking for a payout, we’re looking for a relationship,” said the FBI boss to Navarro.

He wanted out immediately, but they weren't willing to give him that.

If he cooperates, the bureau may choose to grant him immunity from prosecution in the US, with Navarro at liberty to go wherever he chooses.

But there's a big problem...

Ruth is hungry for revenge

Javi had been growing increasingly more dissatisfied with his uncle’s decision-making over the course of the season – and those frustrations finally came to a head in the finale.

He now believes that his uncle has stepped down from his role as head of the cartel, leaving him in charge.

"It's your turn nephew," he said. "It's time for your generation to take over and you should be their leader."

Javi was blindsided by the announcement, his face betraying his confusion and concern. But Navarro assured him that there was nothing sinister at play. He simply wants to take his assets and get out while he "still can", in turn securing a stable future for his children.

"And after that, the Byrdes are yours," he added, acknowledging Javi's dislike of Marty and Wendy.

Javi, who had long been eyeing up his uncle's position, quickly began imposing his own stamp on the family business. He had been calling for Darlene Langmore's head from the very beginning due to her repeated refusals to cease her heroin operation, and he took advantage of his new status by putting a bullet in Darlene (Lisa Emery). He also murdered her husband Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), as if one murder wasn't quite enough to emphasise his point.

Darlene had almost kicked the bucket in an earlier episode when she suffered a heart attack during an altercation with Wendy. For a hot second, it looked like the Byrde matriarch was going to allow Darlene's ticker to stop right in front of her as her final act of vengeance against her nemesis. But she eventually dialled 911 and Darlene survived – if only to be murdered by Javi shortly after.

Lisa Emery in Ozark

Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), whose family has been plagued by death, headed over to congratulate the newlyweds, but she was greeted by their corpses instead. After Frank Cosgrove Jr (Joseph Sikora) assured her that he hadn't laid a finger on Darlene or Wyatt, even though he was justified given that the former had shot off his manhood and killed his father, Ruth raced over to the Byrdes' house to demand answers.

Marty and Wendy refused to give her a name, knowing that her actions could have a devastating impact on them. But Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), who has spent season 4 disobeying his parents' wishes, revealed that Javi was responsible for the death of her cousin.

Marty and Wendy begged Ruth not to take action, but the lady was not for turning.

"If you want to stop me, you're going to have to f**king kill me," she shrieked.

Marty and Wendy’s survival has always been dependent on what they can do for Navarro. If he’s happy, they live to see another day and move one step closer to freedom, which for them is moving back to Chicago and running their foundation – their grisly dealings with the cartel have spurred Marty and Wendy to use the vast resources they have acquired for good. While they can't undo their misgivings, they can "bury" them with grand philanthropic gestures.

Navarro expects to be released from prison in 48 hours or less when his nephew will – if all goes to plan – take his place in the big house. But if Ruth murders Javi, he won't walk free and that, as we all know, means Marty and Wendy are toast.

What now for Charlotte and Jonah?

Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) had her sights set on leaving the Ozarks with her family and returning to her life in Chicago, where she planned to work at the Byrde foundation alongside her parents. But Jonah had no intention of leaving. He had chosen to continue laundering money for Darlene and Ruth, but that's currently hit a brick wall.

The siblings have spoken about what they would do if their parents were both killed – which might become a very real possibility in part 2. But even if Wendy does make it out alive, there's a chance that her relationship with her youngest is beyond repair due to her role in Ben's death. Jonah, as of yet, has been unable to forgive his mum for what happened to his uncle (Tom Pelphrey), and there's a strong chance he never will.

And don't underestimate Mel Sattem...

Mel Sattem, a disgraced cop-turned private PI, is still lurking in the background. He was hired by the husband of Navarro’s former lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) to collect a signature from her so that the couple’s divorce could be finalised. But Helen was killed by Nelson (Nelson Bonilla) on the mob boss’s orders, which means Mel is still on duty.

He believes that Ben was behind Helen’s death and he’s now looking into the Byrdes. Contrary to what Wendy has said, he knows that her brother wasn’t a drug addict, and he also witnessed a heated conversation between Charlotte and Jonah at the Lazy-O before they headed to the family crypt to lay low.

Will he discover the truth about Helen and the Byrdes' business dealings? And crucially, will he make it home to his cat, or is Mel destined for a gruesome fate?

Tune into Ozark season 4, part 2 to find out...

