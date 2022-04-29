Despite the conveyor belt of antagonists who threatened their total destruction, Marty and Wendy ensured the continued survival of their family and a glittering future for the foundation.

Well, they did it. Against staggering odds, the Byrdes not only made it out alive – those who bet against them better pay up, pronto – but appeared stronger than ever as Ozark's final credits rolled.

The same cannot be said for others, however...

**MAJOR SPOILER WARNING for the finale of Ozark**

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ozark season 4 part 2 ending explained

Ozark deaths: Who died in Ozark season 4?

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. Netflix. Netflix

The Ozark body count was already high before season 4 part 2, but the series' final chapter added some additional names to the pile:

Javi Elizonndro was killed by Ruth Langmore, who was hungry for revenge following the death of her cousin Wyatt

was killed by Ruth Langmore, who was hungry for revenge following the death of her cousin Wyatt Ruth Langmore was murdered by Camila Elizonndro, who sought revenge for the death of her son Javi

was murdered by Camila Elizonndro, who sought revenge for the death of her son Javi Omar Navarro was killed by a rogue prison officer on the orders of Camila (more on that later)

was killed by a rogue prison officer on the orders of Camila (more on that later) Nelson was murdered by Rachel Garrison in a kill or be killed situation

They join (brace yourselves): Darlene Snell, Frank Cosgrove Sr, Sheriff John Nix, Helen Pierce, Ben Davis, therapist Sue Shelby, Cade Langmore, Agent Roy Petty, Jacob Snell, Boyd Langmore and Russ Langmore, plus many, many others.

But can the same be said for private investigator Mel Sattem?

Did Jonah Byrde really kill Mel Sattem in Ozark season 4?

Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem. Netflix Netflix

We thought we'd seen the last of Mel Sattem after Marty and Wendy used their contacts and deep pockets to have him reinstated back into the Chicago PD to ensure that he didn't testify against them in family court. But Mel's conscience sent him straight back to the Ozarks, with goat cookie jar in hand, where he confronted the Bydres about Ben's death.

Marty and Wendy offered to pay him off, but Mel wasn't interested.

"You don't get to win," he said. "You don't get to be the Kochs or the Kennedys."

But before he could continue, Jonah cocked a shotgun and pointed it directly at him. Mel fell silent, raising his free hand slowly as Marty, Wendy and Charlotte silently observed the tense scene.

Suddenly, a shot rang out but we weren't privy to what happened. Did Jonah murder Mel? Or was it just a threat? Is the youngest Byrde really capable of such an act?

We've witnessed Jonah wield a firearm before – on one occasion he pointed a gun at Helen, and on another, he sprayed bullets at the windows in their home – so his actions in the finale are unsurprising. But does he have the capacity to kill?

The expression on Marty and Wendy's faces was something akin to pride, which contrasts with their previous parenting style. But with Mel refusing to back down, this appears to be the only solution – and what's one more inconsequential death if it means ensuring their liberty?

What now for the cartel in Ozark?

Veronica Falcón as Camila Elizondro. Tina Rowden/Netflix Tina Rowden/Netflix

Navarro believed that he would be extradited back to Mexico, where he would be released from prison following Marty and Wendy's payments to corrupt personnel and once again resume his full-time role as head of the cartel.

He would also be scrubbed from the SDN list, leaving him free to conduct his business as before, with his assets free from government sanctions, with Marty travelling back to Mexico to resume his role.

Navarro had also instructed the Byrdes to have his sister Camila killed after he clocked that she was the one who ordered the attempt on his life.

But little did he know that deals were being made behind his back, none of which benefitted him.

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro. Netflix Netflix

Camila had Navarro killed and was installed as head of the cartel. She would continue to work with the FBI – Navarro agreed to a five-year deal with them – providing intelligence that would lead to monetary seizures.

"We're not looking for a payout, we're looking for a relationship,” said an FBI boss to Navarro in part 1.

The authorities know they'll never be able to stamp out cartel operations in Mexico, so they opt fore the next best option: positive PR generated, courtesy of a steady stream of raids.

Part of the cartel's income will continue to come from Clare Shaw, who needs their "raw materials" for her pharmaceutical medication, and Shaw also donated a hefty sum to Wendy's foundation – under duress, we should add.

As long as Camila cooperates, she will remain free from prosecution and in charge of the world's biggest cartel – and as far as the rest of the clan is aware, Navarro is alive and communicating his orders via her.

"You'll be everything and nothing at once," confirmed Wendy.

What does the future hold for the Byrdes at the end of Ozark?

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde. Netflix Netflix

Having fulfilled their part of the deal with both the cartel and the FBI, the Byrdes are seemingly now free to rebuild their lives (although there's no guarantee that the powers that be or Camila and co won't come calling one day), moving back to Chicago where Wendy will continue to manage the foundation, with Marty's assistance.

After scrabbling around in the dirt for most of season 4, they have all of the money and donors they need to fuel their grand plans.

Charlotte's relationship with her mother is back on solid footing, at least for the time being, but it's unclear whether she will continue to work alongside her at the family organisation or carve her own path.

Jonah, who is now a fully-fledged money launderer himself (like father, like son), appeared keen to take a break from his illegal activities and go "legit" for a while. But whether he'll be able to resist the rush and the significant financial gains that swamp the pocket money of your average 15-year-old remains to be seen.

Advertisement

But what is clear, for the first time in a long time, is that the Byrdes are a family united, their collective trauma drawing them together. Old wounds, it seems, really do heal – although as both FBI agent Maya Miller noted: "If you succeed, God'll still know."

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.