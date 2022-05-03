Ozark star Julia Garner reacts to Ruth's fate and show's ending

The final episode of Ozark was a bloody one but ultimately saw the Byrde family succeed in their endeavours.

Money-launderer Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his ambitious wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) successfully secured riches through their foundation and installed Camila Elizondro (Veronica Falcón) as the new head of the Navarro drug cartel.

However, a dark twist in the tale came when Camila discovered that it was Marty's former protégée Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) who was responsible for the murder of Camila's son Javi (Alfonso Herrera).

Threatening to wipe out the Byrde family if they tried to warn Ruth, Camila confronted Ruth outside the latter's home.

Admitting she killed Javi and had no regrets given he had murdered her beloved cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan), Ruth shouted and swore at Camila to get on with killing her before being shot to death.

Speaking to Time, Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner revealed that Ruth's death was the final scene shot on the show.

Explaining that Ruth had really died inside when Wyatt was killed, Garner said: "I think her body was just here. She wasn’t going to voluntarily quit life, but I think she was so dead inside that if given an opportunity to die, she wouldn’t say no."

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde in Ozark.

She added: "In the end, it’s not her going over to death, it’s death coming over to her. By the end of the season, she didn’t care about living. She did what she needed to do, she killed Javi, and after that mission, she was like a ghost."

In response to the suggestion that the Byrdes had won, Garner was not so sure, adding that despite getting the money and freedom they wanted, they would never truly be "clean" after having gotten their hands so dirty with their criminal activities.

Ozark seasons 1 to 4 are available now on Netflix.

