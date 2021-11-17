Ozark season 4 part 1 official trailer released by Netflix

Fans of Ozark have been patiently waiting for the fourth and final season to arrive for quite some time following an explosive season three finale, which saw Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) shot dead on the orders of crime boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), and the Byrdes more entwined than ever in the murky underbelly of the kingpin’s illegal operation.

The drama’s swan song has been split into two segments, with the first part arriving on Netflix on Friday 21st January. We don’t currently have an official date for the second (and very final) instalment, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long given the raft of questions we’ll inevitably have.

We were treated to a very brief look at the upcoming season back in September, which picked up with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) at Navarro’s residence following Helen’s murder. In the teaser, the pair are squirrelled away in a bathroom as they attempt to scrub the dead attorney’s guts off their clothes.

Just in case you need a refresher, we’ve popped it below.

Then we had the release date announcement, which features shots of some familiar locations, plus a fleeting encounter with Marty and Wendy, but that’s it.

And now we have another, significantly more substantial trailer to enjoy, which promises yet more Very Bad Things for everyone embroiled in the whole sorry saga.

Take a look for yourself.

Whew! We need a stiff drink and a lie down after that…

Netflix has also released a batch of stills from the upcoming season, which you can feast your eyes on below.

Look closely…



What are your predictions for the new season of Ozark? pic.twitter.com/cPP3PrsjTw — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

Cheery as ever…

“I do know where everything is going to end,” Bateman told IndieWire. “I was interested in the big question [showrunner Chris Mundy] has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?

“We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

