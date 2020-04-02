When is Ozark season 4 released on Netflix?

With the Ozark season three finale hinting at much more to come, fans of the Netflix drama are already waiting impatiently for more. What happens next for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney)? Will they outrun their enemies – or will their luck run out?

Here’s everything we know so far about the future of Ozark…

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been officially announced by Netflix just yet. But the streaming giant would be foolish to kill off such a popular drama – and it sounds like the team behind Ozark are up for making more.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has previously said that, if all goes to plan, Ozark should run for five seasons.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons,” he said during a panel discussion with the Hollywood Reporter. “It could be four, it could be seven… but that always seemed like a good number to us.”

And although he didn’t yet have a specific overall ending in mind, he explained: “we’re building little things in, if we keep on track for the emotional ending we’re guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be released?

If season four is commissioned, we may still have a little while to wait before it hits our screens.

Season one came out in July 2017, followed by season two in August 2018. Season three took a little longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, we could be looking at a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

However, the TV industry is even more unpredictable than ever at the moment thanks to the disruption of the coronavirus epidemic. So we’ll just have to sit tight and see what happens!

