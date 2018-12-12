New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Wednesday 12th December: The Holiday

A Christmas rom-com classic following Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as they swap houses – and find love. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th December: Neo Yokio – Pink Christmas

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig’s bizarre, star-studded anime is back for a special holiday episode. Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th December: Mowgli – Legend of the Jungle

Andy Serkis’ big-budget live-action take on The Jungle Book, featuring voice talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale. Watch on Netflix

Monday 3rd December: Training Day

Do you like to get wet? You can fill your boots in this thriller about a rookie narcotics officer (Ethan Hawke) who gets partnered up with a rogue detective (Denzel Washington). Watch on Netflix

Monday 26th November: The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in Netflix’s latest holiday flick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 20th November: The Last Kingdom season three

The first two seasons of historical drama The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will now stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th November: The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix