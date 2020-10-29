New film releases 2020 calendar – and 2021 upcoming releases
From Mulan to Top Gun: Maverick, here's a list of all the films being released in cinemas this year.
Delays to films releases have become so regular that they hardly even register as news anymore, with nearly every upcoming blockbuster having seen their openings pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
And even though UK cinemas reopened again during the summer, with some pretty major releases including Tenet and Bill & Ted Face the Music, many of the biggest films are still having their release dates constantly adjusted.
Many films that were previously earmarked for 2020, including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and James Bond’s No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake have since been delayed.
The good news is there are still some new releases coming in the next few months – here’s everything you need to know about the remaining films set to release in 2020, and all those arriving next year.
October 2020
The War with Grandpa
Date of release: 9th October
Cast: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech marin
Director: Tim Hill
In this upcoming family comedy, Peter Decker (Fegley) wages a prank war on his grandfather (De Niro) after he’s forced to let him stay in his room.
Kajillionaire
Date of release: 9th October
Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins
Director: Miranda July
This crime comedy-drama follows Old Dolio Dyne (Wood), the 26-year-old daughter of two con artists who begins to question the criminal path she’s been brought up to take in life.
Connected
Date of release: 23rd October
Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre
Director: Mike Rianda
Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.
The Empty Man
Date of release: 23rd October 2020
Cast: James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, Marin Ireland, Aaron Poole
Director: David Prior
Based on the comic book series of the same name, this supernatural horror follows an ex-police officer who, whilst investigating the case of a missing girl, comes across a secretive group trying to summon a horrifying supernatural entity.
Pixie
Date of release: 23rd October 2020
Cast: Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney, Alec Baldwin
Director: Barnaby Thompson
To avenge her mother’s death, Pixie masterminds a heist but must flee across Ireland from gangsters, take on the patriarchy, and choose her own destiny.
December
Free Guy
Date of release: 11th December
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi
Director: Shawn Levy
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.
Coming 2 America
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan
Director: Craig Brewer
In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.
Wonder Woman 1984
Date of release: 25th December
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
Director: Patty Jenkins
Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).
New films 2021 coming out
The French Dispatch
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray
Director: Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.
January
News of the World
Date of release: 1st January
Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger
Director: Paul Greengrass
A Texan travelling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.
355
Date of release: 15th January
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez
Director: Simon Kinberg
Five women band together to stop a global organisation from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.
Mortal Kombat
Date of release: 15th January
Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks
Director: Simon McQuoid
Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.
Chaos Walking
Date of release: 22nd January
Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo
Director: Doug Liman
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Date of release: 22nd January 2021
Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.
Director: Jonathan Butterell
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.
February
The Croods 2: A New Age
Date of release: 5th February
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage
Director: Joel Crawford
This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.
Cinderella
Date of release: 5th February 2021
Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney
Director: Kay Cannon
Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.
The King’s Man
Date of release: 26th February
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.
Without Remorse
Date of release: 26th February
Cast: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo
Director: Stefano Sollima
Michael B Jordan stars as Tom Clancy’s former Navy SEAL John Clark in this action thriller – originally set for a theatrical release, rumours later surfaced that the film could be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video, but this is yet to be confirmed.
March
Raya and the Last Dragon
Date of release: 12th March
Cast: Cassie Steele, Awkwafina
Director: Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins
In the mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya seeks the last dragon.
The Many Saints of Newark
Date of release: 12th March
Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr
Director: Alan Taylor
The Many Saint of Newark takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.
Morbius
Date of release: 19th March
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
Ghostbusters: After Life
Date of release: 26th March
Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
Director: Jason Reitman
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.
The Boss Baby 2
Date of release: 26th March
Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath
Director: Tom McGrath
Animated sequel to the 2016 film.
April
Fast and Furious 9
Date of release: 2nd April
Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.
Director: Justin Lin
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie
Date of release: 9th April
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal
Director: Loren Bouchard
Feature film based on the animated TV series.
A Quiet Place Part II
Date of release: 23rd April
Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou
Director: John Krasinski
Last Night in Soho
Date of release: 23rd April
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp
Director: Edgar Wright
A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.
May
Black Widow
Date of release: 7th May
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh
Director: Cate Shortland
Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.
Godzilla vs. Kong
Date of release: 21st May
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir.
Director: Adam Wingard
Cruella
Release date: 28th May
Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong
Director: Craig Gillespie
June
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: 11th June
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Also known as Jurassic World 3, the latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise will see original franchise leads Neill, Dern and Goldblum reunite.
Luca
Release date: 18th June
Cast: John Ratzenberger
Director: Enrico Casarosa
July
Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: 9th July 2021
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Release date: 9th July
Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Jungle Cruise
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti
This Disney film, set in the early 20th century, follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life.
August
Deep Water
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Director: Adrian Lyne
In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.
Respect
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron
Director: Liesl Tommy
Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.
Candyman
Date of release: 27th August
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Director: Nia DaCosta
Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.
October
Dune
Date of release: 1st October
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Director: Denis Villeneuve
In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.
November
Eternals
Date of release: 5th November
Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington
Director: Chloe Zhao
December
West Side Story
Date of release: 10th December
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Director: Steven Spielberg
In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.