Every upcoming Disney live-action remake in the next few years

Disney’s plotting a steady stream of live-action remakes (and some photorealistic animations) for release over the next few years, and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether it’s diving under the sea (and back into your childhood) with Ariel, or punk-rocking out in the 80s with Cruella, there’s plenty for Disney fans to get their teeth stuck into.

Advertisement

We’ve got the complete list of upcoming Disney films you need to know about, including where you can watch the ones that are already out, as well as how upcoming releases has been affected by coronavirus.

You can watch most of the Disney remakes on Disney Plus UK. There’s currently a seven day trial for Disney Plus or you can subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Mulan – release date 24th July 2020

Although Disney was hoping that its remake of Mulan would engage Chinese audiences in a way that the animated original failed to do, the ongoing coronavirus crisis means it remains to be seen whether the film will succeed. Originally slated for 27th March, Mulan has now moved to a summer release date. This time around, the film follows the original Ballad of Mulan more closely, a move which has already received positive reviews from previews.

Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Chum Ehelepola, Boson An, Yoson An

Upcoming Disney films

Cruella – release date 28th May 2021

God is a woman according to Disney star Ariana Grande, but so is the Devil. Well, at least that’s what Disney’s been telling us since its 1961 animation with the not-so-subtly named fur-obsessed villain, Cruella De Vil. If she doesn’t scare you no evil thing will….

But things might be about to change. In Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella, we’ll hear the story of how the iconic character became the woman she is. Expect a tragic backstory that’s more sympathetic towards Ms De Vil – and (arguably) an equally tragic fashion backstory… did you know that Cruella went through a punk phase in the 80s?

It doesn’t look like the film’s release date will be affected by coronavirus (yet), as it was moved from its original late 2020 release date before the pandemic hit the entertainment industry.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson

The Little Mermaid – release date TBC

After thirty years confined to animation, Ariel can finally become part of our world in this live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey, one half of the US R&B duo Chloe x Halle, will make history in the lead role, becoming the first person of colour to play a Disney princess who was white in the original animated film.

But whilst the diversity of the cast is getting more realistic, the remake is set to retain its fantasy elements including talking fish, enchanted necklaces, and hair that remains perfectly in place despite salt, wind and magic sea battles. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2020, but, due to coronavirus, it’s unknown when it will actually start filming, and thus when it will hit the big screen.

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy

The Sword in the Stone – release date TBC

It’s going to be tough to convince Merlin’s loyal fan base (which, thanks to Netflix, now includes US viewers) that anyone but the BBC should touch the story of King Arthur. But in Disney’s defence, they did get there first with their 1963 animation. Plans are afoot to remake that version – let’s just hope writer Bryan Cogman has saved a shield or two from his work on Game of Thrones, in case Merlin fans aren’t impressed. This is another project set to debut on streaming service Disney+.

Starring: TBC

Disney films in development

Peter Pan – release date TBC

We’ve already seen Peter Pan flying away from London in several live-action remakes, so you might be wondering how a new version could possibly compete. Answer: by not trying to.

Director David Lowery has told Collider “I didn’t know how I would do it better. Then, I started thinking, ‘Well, how would I do it, not better, but differently?’ As soon as I started thinking that, I started getting ideas and it seemed like a good fit”.

Recently, it was reported that the film had cast Alexander Molony as Peter and Ever Anderson as Wendy, but no news yet on when production will begin.

Starring: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson

Pinocchio – release date TBC

Pinocchio has wanted to be a real boy since he was dreamt up by Carlo Collodi in 1883, and now his wish will finally come true. 136 years is an awfully long time to wait, so expectations are high for Pinocchio’s live-action remake, which will be penned by Peter Hedges (About a Boy). Sam Mendes (Skyfall) was attached but has since pulled out.

Though Paddington director Paul King was rumoured be taking his place, Variety reported that Robert Zemeckis is likely to take over instead. Zemeckis directing credits inlcude the Back to the Future trilogy, Forrest Gump and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, so you know Pinocchio is in good hands.

Starring: TBC

Tink – release date TBC

Peter Pan’s sidekick Tinker Bell is reportedly back for a new live action movie. Originally meant as a minor character, she’s now a Disney icon and hugely popular with fans. Tinker Bell’s origin story has already been told in a 2008 straight-to-DVD animated version, and it’s as yet unclear whether the new film will follow a similar plot. There had been rumours that Reese Witherspoon will be playing the tinkering fairy but there’s been no movement on this project for a few years.

Starring: Reece Witherspoon (rumoured)

Rose Red – release date TBC

Rose Red – the elusive sister of Snow White, not the Stephen King story – is reportedly coming to the big screen for the first time. In a “revisionist take that transposes Rose Red into the Show White tale”, the new film will be based on an original Brothers Grim tale, incorporating a character that was left out altogether from Disney’s earlier efforts.

Evan Daugherty (Snow White and the Huntsman) and Justin Merz (The Boxcar Children) are writing the screenplay, and DisInsider has reported that Brie Larson has been approached for the role of Rose Red.

Starring: TBC

Prince Charming – release date TBC

Rose Red’s producer, Tripp Vinson, is due to be joined by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (Beauty and the Beast) for this new film all about Prince Charming. It’s going to be tough to beat DreamWorks’ depiction of him as an arrogant mummy’s boy in the Shrek films, but we’re fascinated. In the Disney universe, Prince Charming apparently lives a triple life as the beau of Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella – just how charming can one man be?

Starring: TBC

Hunchback – release date TBC

Disney’s bringing Quasimodo back to the big screen for a new version of Victor Hugo’s Parisian tale of a man shunned for his disability. Expect new music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote the soundtrack for Disney’s first take on the story – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – in 1996. This is not the same project as Idris Elba’s Netflix version which sounds rather different to the animated original.

Starring: TBC

Lilo & Stitch – release date TBC

If this story of the extraterrestrial agent of destruction turned into a sweet family pet through the power of ‘ohana doesn’t warm your heart, we don’t know what will. Now returning for a live-action remake (with a little CGI help), it’s unclear whether Lilo and Switch will be released in the UK or just on Disney+ in the US. What is perhaps most intriguing is the hiring of Mike Van Waes, who is best known for his work in the horror genre, as the project’s screenwriter.

Starring: TBC

Genies – release date TBC

This prequel to Aladdin was first reported in 2015 but little has been heard of it since – and with Disney recently releasing a live-action remake of their animated original starring Will Smith, it remains to be seen whether Genies will ever materialise. Damian Shannon and Mark Swift were originally reported as writing the comedy origin story telling of how the Genie ended up in the lamp in the first place.

Starring: TBC

Disney remakes already out

The Lion King – released 19th July 2019

After a roaring success on the stage, The Lion King finally returned to the big screen with a celebrity cast including Beyoncé, Donald Glover and Seth Rogen. Echoing The Jungle Book, the film offers stunning photorealistic animation, with Beyoncé voicing Nala. It’s currently available to watch on Disney+ – you can get your 7-day free trial here. (Did I mention Beyoncé’s in it?)

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé(!), James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan Michael-Key, John Oliver

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – released 18th October 2019

Maleficent and her Gaga-esque cheekbones returned for a second instalment in the Sleeping Beauty villain’s origin story, following the first film, Maleficent, released in 2014. Angelina Jolie said that the follow-up would ask whether Maleficent is “good enough” to be Aurora’s mother, and followed the pair making alliances to combat new enemies.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Lindsay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Sam Riley, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

Lady and the Tramp – released 24th March 2020 in UK

At last, the live-action reimagining of Lady and the Tramp landed in the UK following the launch of Disney Plus on 24th March (it has been available across the pond since November 2019). We got to finally see the real dogs – yes actual, real, dogs – and humans that starred in it do their thing, not to mention that iconic spaghetti smooch.

Starring: Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Eliot, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong

Advertisement

This page will be updated regularly, so stay tuned for updates on these upcoming releases