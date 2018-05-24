Hollywood Reporter states that the project will be a "sonic and musical experience."

Producer Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) will work on the project, with the remake being written by Michael Mitnick (The Current War, The Giver).

Later this year, Elba will also be putting his infamous grey coat back on as he returns to filming Luther.

“Luther has never been scheduled to do it every year,” he explained. “We do it whenever we want, and that’s why this feels like a good time to come back; it’s just because we’ve been away for a while.

“There is unfinished business, but there’s also more Luther. There’s more of that really complex character that I love to play.”