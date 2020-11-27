Oral-B electric toothbrush Black Friday deal – 75% off ends in an hour

The Black Friday deals weekend is now in full swing and there are masses of discounts on pretty much anything you can think of.

Whether it’s Black Friday iPhone deals, Black Friday broadband deals, or Black Friday FitBit deals – you name it, it’s got a deal on it.

Tracking down the best offers amongst the chaos can be a tricky task, but we’ve been keeping a close eye on all the major retailers and popular products to find out where goodies are available for the best price.

Oral-B have been popular in the recent weeks running up to Black Friday weekend and we also saw sales during Amazon Prime Day recently which sold extremely well.

The best deal we’ve found on Oral-B so far for Black Friday is at Amazon, with an impressive 75% off the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush. You can currently snap one up for just £54.99. That’s a massive saving of £165 compared to the usual RRP of £219.99.

But, if you want to get your hands on the electric toothbrush you will have to act fast, as the deal ends at one minute before midnight tonight (Friday 27th November).

Buy now for £54.99 (save £165 or 75%)

This model has lots of handy, high-tech features for optimum brushing and performance. The toothbrush connects up to a smart device app to give you real-time feedback while you brush to help you tackle all the areas you need. There are five brushing modes to choose from and you can adjust the pressure easily using the handle.

The battery can keep running for up to two weeks on a single charge, making it ideal for trips away and there’s even a travel case included with multiple extra brush heads.

Or, if you’re interested in other Oral-B models, there are more on offer for some similarly impressive discounts at Amazon and Boots.

