Who is in the cast of ITV’s Doc Martin?

Martin Clunes is returning as everyone’s favourite mordant medic, alongside a starry cast of returning cast members — and surprise guests. Who appears in the latest side? We’ll be updating this page, so keep your eyes peeled.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Doc Martin season nine…

Martin Clunes plays Dr Martin Ellingham

Who is Dr Martin Ellingham? An obstinate GP and “arrogant t****r” (at least according to some of the locals), ‘Doc Martin’ has a debilitating fear of blood, but it hasn’t stopped him so far — that is, until Rebecca Hedden from the GMC arrives to shadow his local practise, following complaints about his (non-existent) bedside manners.

He’s married to former teacher Louisa, with whom he has a young son, James, and a cheeky dog called Buddy.

Where have I seen Martin Clunes before? Clunes, who has played the eponymous ‘Doc’ since 2004, has starred in both television and film, including the role of Richard Burbage in the Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love and the laddish Gary in all six series of Men Behaving Badly. You might also have spotted him more recently in ITV’s adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Caroline Catz plays Louisa Ellingham

Who is Louisa Ellingham? Louisa is Martin’s long-suffering wife and a former primary school teacher, with ambitions of becoming a children’s counsellor. The couple have shared a tumultuous history, but their relationship is finally back on track — and the only question remaining is whether or not to start trying for a second baby…

Where have I seen Caroline Catz before? Catz has previously played detective in DCI Banks and Murder in Suburbia, and portrayed a policewoman in The Vice and The Bill.

Eileen Atkins plays Aunt Ruth

Who is Aunt Ruth? Martin’s aunt has a formidable reputation in the sleepy Cornish village of Portwenn, but that doesn’t prevent Mrs Tishell from (unwisely) asking for some dating advice.

Where have I seen Eileen Atkins before? You’ll no doubt recognise prolific actress Dame Eileen Atkins from her BAFTA-winning performance in Cranford to Upstairs Downstairs, Psychoville and, most recently, her depiction of Queen Mary in The Crown.

Ian McNeice plays Bert Large

Who is Bert Large? Since the family business was handed over to Al, local plumber-turned-restauranter Bert has been struggling with his lack of influence over business dealings — and the cash register.

Where have I seen Ian McNeice before? You may recognise him from Edge of Darkness and Rome, in addition to his role as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Doctor Who back in 2010.

Joe Absolom plays Al Large

Who is Al Large? Al is struggling to keep things afloat now that he’s overseeing the family business — while a spontaneous decision may jeopardise his relationship with Morwenna…

Where have I see Joe Absolom before? He’s previously appeared in The Bill and Casualty, and is perhaps best known for playing Matthew Rose in EastEnders. He’s also currently appearing in ITV’s A Confession.

John Marquez plays PC Joe Penhale

Who is PC Joe Penhale? Scatter-brained policeman Joe is trying to keep the peace — and the streets clear — while nursing a not-so-secret-crush on Rebecca Hedden.

Where have I seen John Marquez before? Marquez is probably best known for playing Ray Winstone in BBC One’s In the Club, and has also made brief appearances in a variety of long-running series, including Death in Paradise and EastEnders.

Jessica Ransom plays Morwenna Newcross

Who is Morwenna Cross? Morwenna is Martin’s loyal secretary, and she’s struck up a relationship with Al Large — something Al takes advantage of when he pulls her in for shifts at his pub.

Where have I seen Jessica Ransom before? Ransom won a BAFTA for her part as Mary, Queen of Scots in the much-loved children’s series Horrible Histories.

Selina Cadell plays Mrs Tishell

Who is Mrs Tishell? Pharmacist Mrs Tishell misses her late husband, and is determined to go on a date for the first time in 35 years. Suffice to say, things don’t go as originally planned…

Where have I seen Selina Cadell before? The actress has appeared in (among other things) Love, Nina, Lab Rats, The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, and as a teacher in the 2008 teen movie Wild Child.

Hermione Gulliford plays Rebecca Hedden

Who is Rebecca Hedden? Rebecca Hedden is from the GMC, and she’s been ordered to shadow Martin following a series of complaints about him. However, she soon realises that keeping up with Martin is no easy task…

Where have I seen Hermione Gulliford before? Gulliford is probably best known as a former Holby City medic, Roxanna MacMillan. She’s also starred in Hollyoaks and Foyle’s War.

Jeremy Swift plays Miles

Who is Miles? Cousin Miles was always supposed to be the successful one in the family, as Bert tells Al — but after returning from Spain with his tail between his legs, Miles is back, and trying his luck at goat ice cream…

Where have I seen Jeremy Swift before? Swift has starred in Foyle’s War, The Durrells, as Septimus Spratt, the butler of the Dowager Countess, in ITV’s Downton Abbey, and he also recently played Gooding in Mary Poppins Returns.

Ruth Gemmell plays Shirley

Who is Shirley? Miles’ new partner, Shirley owns a goat farm.

Where have I seen Ruth Gemmell before? Gemmell has starred in Fever Pitch opposite Colin Firth, as well as Penny Dreadful, Silent Witness and Utopia, among others.