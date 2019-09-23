Meet the cast of The Circle series 2

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

Advertisement

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here are the first eight contestants who will be entering The Circle…

Brooke

Age: 24

Occupation: Disclosure officer

From: Buckinghamshire

Relationship Status: Single

Playing as: Herself

Emelle

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

From: Manchester

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself, but changing her sexuality and real age

Georgina

Age: 21

Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry

From: Nottingham

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself

James

Age: 26

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

From: Liverpool

Relationship status: In a relationship

Playing as: “Sammie” – a single mother

Katie

Age: 43

Occupation: Tanning salon owner

From: Fleet, Hampshire

Relationship status: Married

Playing as: Her 25-year-old Jay

Sy

Age: 35

Occupation: Farmer

From: Somerset

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Himself

Tim

Age: 58

Occupation: University academic and animator

From: Rugby

Relationship status: In a relationship

Playing as: Himself

Woody

Age: 18

Occupation: Works in a pub

From: Brighton

Relationship status: Dating someone new

Playing as: Himself, but not revealing his famous parents…

Advertisement

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4, and continues weeknights at 10pm