Meet the cast of The Circle series 2
Here are the first eight contestants entering the social media game…
The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.
This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.
Here are the first eight contestants who will be entering The Circle…
Brooke
Age: 24
Occupation: Disclosure officer
From: Buckinghamshire
Relationship Status: Single
Playing as: Herself
Emelle
Age: 31
Occupation: Model
From: Manchester
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself, but changing her sexuality and real age
Georgina
Age: 21
Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry
From: Nottingham
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself
James
Age: 26
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
From: Liverpool
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: “Sammie” – a single mother
Katie
Age: 43
Occupation: Tanning salon owner
From: Fleet, Hampshire
Relationship status: Married
Playing as: Her 25-year-old Jay
Sy
Age: 35
Occupation: Farmer
From: Somerset
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Himself
Tim
Age: 58
Occupation: University academic and animator
From: Rugby
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: Himself
Woody
Age: 18
Occupation: Works in a pub
From: Brighton
Relationship status: Dating someone new
Playing as: Himself, but not revealing his famous parents…
The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4, and continues weeknights at 10pm