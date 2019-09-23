Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of The Circle series 2

Here are the first eight contestants entering the social media game…

Emma Willis

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here are the first eight contestants who will be entering The Circle…

Brooke

Brooke, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 24
Occupation: Disclosure officer
From: Buckinghamshire
Relationship Status: Single
Playing as: Herself

Emelle

Emelle

Age: 31
Occupation: Model
From: Manchester
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself, but changing her sexuality and real age

Georgina

Georgina The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 21
Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry
From: Nottingham
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself

James

James, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 26
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
From: Liverpool
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: “Sammie” – a single mother

Katie

Katie, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 43
Occupation: Tanning salon owner
From: Fleet, Hampshire
Relationship status: Married
Playing as: Her 25-year-old Jay

Sy

Sy, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 35
Occupation: Farmer
From: Somerset
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Himself

Tim

Tim The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 58
Occupation: University academic and animator
From: Rugby
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: Himself

Woody

Woody, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 18
Occupation: Works in a pub
From: Brighton
Relationship status: Dating someone new
Playing as: Himself, but not revealing his famous parents…

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4, and continues weeknights at 10pm

