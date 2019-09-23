Here’s all you need to know about Katie, the tanning salon owner who will enter the social media game pretending to be her eldest son…

Who is Katie?

The married mum of four and social media lover admits she’s having a “midlife crisis” by going on The Circle – and has chosen to pretend to be her 25-year-old son to increase her chance of winning.

Why is Katie entering The Circle?

Katie jokes the £100,000 prize money is her main motivation, but believes her age, marital status and the fact she’s got kids would make the other players see her as “an old bird”.

She also is hoping that by chatting girls up on The Circle by pretending to be Jay, she might even be able to find him love.

“It is going to be really weird, but do you know what I might actually find him love from this, so that's alright because he's single,” she said. “I'm a boring over 40 married mum, compared to a 25-year-old good looking chap. He’ll be so much more popular than me."

What is Katie’s game plan in The Circle?

Katie believes by putting her own personality into Jay’s profile, she’ll be able to take the top prize.

“I’m going to be the cool kid and to be funny,” she said. “I'm putting my personality into Jay's profile. So the lads are going to love me and obviously I'm a girl chatting to girls so I think I’ve got the upper hand of knowing what girls want to hear.

“Jay's a good-looking cool kid and I have a bubbly personality so a mixture of them both will win everyone over, I think.”

And Katie’s more than prepared to enter The Circle as the game’s alpha male, taking in a glossary of young people’s slang to initiate the ‘lad’ chat.

What’s Katie’s plan for the prize money?

Katie is open to giving Jay a cut of her winnings for him to have a hair transplant in order to give him some confidence – but she’s also wanting to treat the whole family.

“I’d take all five of us on holiday,” she said.

Katie – Key Facts

Age: 43

Occupation: Tanning salon owner

From: Fleet, Hampshire

Relationship Status: Married

Playing As: Her 25-year-old son Jay

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4