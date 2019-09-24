Here’s all you need to know about Emelle, who will be playing a younger, straighter version of herself...

Who is Emelle?

The 31-year-old from Manchester has asked her friends for tips for flirting with men as she will be playing a straight version of herself, which she believes will help her win in today's society.

Why is Emelle entering The Circle?

Emelle believes straight privilege is prevalent, and that she will get further as a straight 24-year-old than as a 31-year-old lesbian.

She was also drawn to the premise of the show. "It just sounds like a fun thing to do and a bit of a challenge, I like a challenge," she said. "I find the whole concept quite interesting, it's very relevant to today's world."

What is Emelle’s game plan in The Circle?

Emelle will be using her own personality and pictures, but will be changing her age and sexuality.

"Some people can be quite judge-y over being gay," she said. "You get a lot of homophobic people. Girls can sometimes be a little bit funny about getting close in case you might fancy them.

"I don't want any girls feeling uncomfortable. If I'm trying to comfort them, I don't want them to feel like that's me trying to get with them."

Emelle also isn't afraid to get a bit flirty.

"I could pretend to be in a relationship if it's going to win me the game! But obviously they'd be fuming when I get out and realise I'm gay!"

What’s Emelle’s plan for the prize money?

Emelle wants to invest in property with her winnings.

"I live in London but in the next couple of years I'd like to have a property up north that I can rent out."

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

From: Manchester

Relationship Status: Single

Playing As: Herself, but changing her sexuality and her real age.

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4