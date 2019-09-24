Here’s all you need to know about Woody, who will be telling a few white lies as he enters the social media game.

Who is Georgina?

The 21-year-old works in the tailoring industry and is open about living with Crohn's disease, using YouTube to spread awareness when she had an ileostomy bag and often being called an inspiration by young girls also suffering from the disease.

On The Circle, Georgina will be playing as her authentic self.

More like this

Why is Georgina entering The Circle?

Georgina wanted to appear on the first series of The Circle, but was still recovering from surgery.

"I had colorectal surgery - I had an ileostomy bag fitted but I had it reversed in June last year so I don't have it any more," she said, "I'm a lot better but it's Crohn's disease so I've got it for life I'm afraid."

Part of her reason for going on the show is to spread awareness of Crohn's disease. "I also want to promote the idea that you shouldn't judge people and that you should give everyone a fair chance, not just class them as disabled so they can't do this, that and the other," said Georgina.

"We can live our life, we can enjoy life and Crohn's is just not going to win or stop you having new experiences or making new friendships."

What is Georgina's game plan in The Circle?

Georgina will be her completely authentic self on the show.

"I worry that I wouldn't be able to enjoy the experience as much if I was constantly trying to channel somebody else," she said. "And if it was to go wrong and I got voted out, I'd be disappointed because I'd feel like I hadn't been true to myself.

"If I'm true to myself then I can enjoy it for what it is."

Georgina also plans to become a "full-on sleuth", using mind maps and note taking to catch the catfishes.

What's Georgina's plan for the prize money?

After buying herself a nice handbag, Georgina wants to donate some of her winnings to charity.

"I’d also donate to Crohns and Colitis UK and then I'd invest the rest, probably into property," she said.

Age: 21

Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry

From: Nottingham

Relationship Status: Single

Playing As: Herself

Advertisement

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4