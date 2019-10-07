The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

This time, many new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here is our cast for The Circle...

Beth and Jack

Although both Jack and Beth were dumped from The Circle, both contestants have returned to join forces, playing as one new player: 62-year-old dog lover Joyce.

Jack

Age: 29
Occupation: Business owner
From: London (but lives in Edinburgh)
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: 62-year-old woman Joyce

Beth

Age: 29
Occupation: Business development
From: Newcastle
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: 62-year-old woman Joyce

Brooke

Brooke, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 24
Occupation: Disclosure officer
From: Buckinghamshire
Relationship Status: Single
Playing as: Herself

Georgina

Georgina The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 21
Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry
From: Nottingham
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself

James

James, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 26
Occupation: Recruitment consultant
From: Liverpool
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: “Sammie” – a single mother

Katie

Katie, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 43
Occupation: Tanning salon owner
From: Fleet, Hampshire
Relationship status: Married
Playing as: Her 25-year-old son Jay

Tim

Tim The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 58
Occupation: University academic and animator
From: Rugby
Relationship status: In a relationship
Playing as: Himself

Woody

Woody, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 18
Occupation: Works in a pub
From: Brighton
Relationship status: Dating someone new
Playing as: Himself, but not revealing his famous parents...

Ella

Contestant Ella on The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 24
Occupation: Singer
From: London
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself

BLOCKED CONTESTANTS

Richard Madeley

The Circle - Richard Madeley
The Circle - Richard Madeley Channel 4

Age: 63
Occupation: TV presenter
From: London
Relationship Status: Married
Playing as: A player viewers choose for him to be

Sy

Sy, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 35
Occupation: Farmer
From: Somerset
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Himself. The second contestant to be blocked and removed from the series.

Emelle

Emelle, The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 31
Occupation: Model
From: Manchester
Relationship status: Single
Playing as: Herself, but changing her sexuality and real age. Emelle was blocked and left the game at the end of the first week.

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4, and continues weeknights at 10pm

