Here is our cast for The Circle...

Beth and Jack

Although both Jack and Beth were dumped from The Circle, both contestants have returned to join forces, playing as one new player: 62-year-old dog lover Joyce.

Jack

Age: 29

Occupation: Business owner

From: London (but lives in Edinburgh)

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: 62-year-old woman Joyce

Beth

Age: 29

Occupation: Business development

From: Newcastle

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: 62-year-old woman Joyce

Age: 24

Occupation: Disclosure officer

From: Buckinghamshire

Relationship Status: Single

Playing as: Herself

Age: 21

Occupation: Works in the tailoring industry

From: Nottingham

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself

Age: 26

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

From: Liverpool

Relationship status: In a relationship

Playing as: “Sammie” – a single mother

Age: 43

Occupation: Tanning salon owner

From: Fleet, Hampshire

Relationship status: Married

Playing as: Her 25-year-old son Jay

Age: 58

Occupation: University academic and animator

From: Rugby

Relationship status: In a relationship

Playing as: Himself

Age: 18

Occupation: Works in a pub

From: Brighton

Relationship status: Dating someone new

Playing as: Himself, but not revealing his famous parents...

Contestant Ella on The Circle (Channel 4)

Age: 24

Occupation: Singer

From: London

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself

BLOCKED CONTESTANTS

The Circle - Richard Madeley Channel 4

Age: 63

Occupation: TV presenter

From: London

Relationship Status: Married

Playing as: A player viewers choose for him to be

Age: 35

Occupation: Farmer

From: Somerset

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Himself. The second contestant to be blocked and removed from the series.

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

From: Manchester

Relationship status: Single

Playing as: Herself, but changing her sexuality and real age. Emelle was blocked and left the game at the end of the first week.

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4, and continues weeknights at 10pm