Here’s all you need to know about Tim, the university professor who ran for parliament.

Who is Tim?

Tim’s life seems unbelievable – having once been a monk, he gave up the monastery after being offered a place at Oxford University.

He has spent time as a theatre designer and director, previously worked in Greece and Moscow, has been employed as a goat-herder, and he even ran as an MP for UKIP in 2015. He resigned after becoming embroiled in a racism scandal – he now says he joined the party in a bid to expose them and voted remain in the 2016 EU referendum.

More like this

He describes himself as a cross between Santa and Mrs Doubtfire – so brace yourself.

Why is Tim entering The Circle?

Tim’s reasons for entering The Circle are educational – the professor is hoping that the show will help him understand youth culture.

“It identifies something very serious, which is that we can't be sure of who we're talking to, or who we're dealing with on the internet,” he said. “The internet is a monumentally deceptive organ. Here is a show which is using entertainment to emphasise that point.

“I am very proud to be to be part of a show that makes that clear because I think a lot of younger people think that what they see and what they hear on the internet must be true. You just have to expose the fact that deceit is all around us.”

What is Tim’s game plan in The Circle?

To tell the truth – no matter how bizarre it sounds.

“I have a ridiculously elaborate and ill-focused past. I sound like Julie Andrews on speed!” he said. “It's absurd. I think I will be viewed as a catfish and that's great.”

However, Tim is hoping that other players will trust in him despite his eccentricities, and is hoping people will confide in him.

What’s Tim’s plan for the prize money?

While Tim himself admits he has no idea with what he would do should he take the full £100,000 winnings, his partner of 19 years already has a plan.

“He's looking at houses. If I were to win the money it would be out of my hands very quickly!” he joked.

Tim – Key Facts

Age: 58

Occupation: University academic and animator

From: Rugby

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Playing As: Himself

Advertisement

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4