Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo has her say on shocking plot twist

The long-running star of Shonda Rhimes' hospital-set drama has taken to Twitter to respond to the show's distraught fans

[WARNING: CONTAINS MASSIVE GREY’S ANATOMY SPOILERS]

Advertisement

Ellen Pompeo – aka Meredith Grey, the unluckiest person in TV land – has finally spoken out about last week’s Grey’s Anatomy shocker.

The actress, who has been a constant in the emotional medical drama since 2005, has tweeted her personal reaction to the show’s latest plot twist, which saw long-running co-star Patrick Dempsey depart from the drama.

Dempsey played Derek Shepherd, Meredith’s husband, in the show. His character, otherwise known as McDreamy or one half or Mer-Der, died in last week’s episode in a gut-wrenching scene that left Grey’s fans in shock.

The internet has since been in meltdown, with thousands of fans petitioning showrunner Shonda Rhimes to rewrite the dramatic scene as a dream or hallucination. But Pompeo is keen to move forward with the show, stating that she’s “excited” to go on and tell more of Meredith’s story.

Speaking to the show’s dedicated – and now distraught – fans, the star said: “There are so many people out there who have suffered tremendous loss and tragedy. Husbands and wives of soldiers, victims of senseless violence and parents who have lost children. People who get up each day and do what feels like is the impossible.

“So it is for these people and in the spirit of resilience I am honoured and excited to tell the story of how Meredith goes on in the face of what feels like the impossible.”

In the aftermath of last week’s shocker some inconsolable fans have vowed to stop watching the show entirely, but Pompeo concludes that she hopes fans “will all join” her on Meredith’s journey, post-McDreamy.

Pompeo’s thoughtful tweet comes after a more playful reaction last week. The day the shocking episode aired, the Grey’s star posted this clip on her Instagram, showing her sat in a fire engine with the sirens going, announcing into a loudspeaker: “Fangirls down. I repeat, fangirls down.”

#TGIT We don't play #greysanatomy A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Apr 23, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT





Advertisement

The episode will air in the UK on Wednesday May 6th on Sky Living