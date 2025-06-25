At Bakerbury Prison, Cora interviews Darren who, five years ago, was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Anita, but is adamant he didn't do it.

But upon her return home, Cora notices a car following her – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!

In the clip, Cora is growing frustrated as no one seems to believe that she was being followed, with the police putting it down to it being a "loser" fan of The Puzzle Lady – but Cora isn't convinced.

"I was leaving a suspect's place and the car was waiting for me," she explains, before being quizzed on what suspect she went to speak to.

She continues: "I'm just trying to get to the truth! If he's guilty, then let him rot. But I'm ruffling a few feathers by making enquiries, and in my experience that means something is not right."

But the police still won't have it and laugh off her suggestion before she pleads with them to run the number plate of the car, noting that the person could have tried to kill her.

"Would you like to be known as the inspector that let a national treasure die?" she asks, before he agrees.

Audiences will just have to wait and see how Cora's story continues to unfold. Cora suspects that Darren is telling the truth... but is he?

