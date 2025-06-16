The six-part series will be released on Thursday 17th July 2025, and it also stars Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago and Wilson Bethel.

The official synopsis for Untamed calls it a "character-driven mystery thriller that follows National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) and a new ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) as they investigate a mysterious death in Yosemite, uncovering dark secrets within the park and their own pasts".

You can watch the teaser trailer right here now.

Netflix has also revealed some character details for the roles played by the supporting cast, with Neill playing Paul Souter, the chief park ranger in Yosemite, and DeWitt playing Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife, a former teacher and park counsellor.

Meanwhile, Bethel plays Shane Maguire, a former army range who is now the park’s Wildlife Management Officer.

Untamed will mark Bana's first TV role since 2018's Dirty John, while he has recently had roles in films including Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Force of Nature: The Dry 2 and A Sacrifice.

Untamed comes from showrunners and father-daughter duo Mark L Smith and Elle Smith, the former of which also created another Netflix show which released this year, American Primeval.

Untamed will be released on Thursday 17th July 2025 on Netflix.

