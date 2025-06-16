Line of Duty is bringing all 6 seasons to Netflix very soon
The beloved police drama is being added to the streamer this month.
Fans of Line of Duty are about to gain another way they can watch the show's six seasons, with all episodes being added to Netflix later this month.
Seasons 1-6 will be available for subscribers in the UK to watch on the streamer from Friday 27th June 2025 - meaning there's not long left to wait.
Readers might note that it's the same day as Squid Game is releasing its third and final season, but never fear - if you're a fan of both, you can get binge-watching one after another, or take a 'relaxing' break from the horror of the games to check in with AC-12.
Line of Duty first started airing on BBC Two in 2012, before moving to BBC One in 2017 for its fourth season.
It stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, while a host of other famous faces make appearances throughout the run.
Ever since the sixth season of Line of Duty finished airing, rumours have been rife regarding a potential seventh season, which has yet to come to pass.
Most recently, it was reported that cameras will start rolling on season 7 in January 2026, but Compston subsequently said that, because of the cast's busy schedules, any potential new episodes would still be "a way off".
He told The Sun: "We're always talking about possibilities and schedules and whatnot. Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off."
He also told Radio Times magazine that "it’ll be a sad day when people stop asking" whether a seventh season is coming, but said that "at the moment, there’s nothing to share".
"When there’s something to tell, you’ll hear it first from us," he said. "We’ll be delighted to share it!"
Previous seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. They will be available to stream on Netflix from 27th June 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
