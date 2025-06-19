"Oh it's low enough, give us a leg up," she says to her niece Sherry (Charlotte Hope) when she realises the gate is locked, later telling an alarmed man that she is simply conducting an experiment when he expresses anger at her behaviour.

She is then asked if she is "The Puzzle Lady" to which she replies: "I am advising the police, and I'll ask the questions, thank you," before she asks him to show her the grave.

You can watch the clip in full above.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A longer trailer for the drama was previously unveiled earlier in June, and it certainly looks like a show that will be a hit among fans of similar mystery dramas such as 2024 hit Ludwig.

The synopsis, courtesy of 5, teases: "When a murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle left on the body.

"With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury, whose fame as the eponymous Puzzle Lady suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the local police unravel the crossword clue and solve its first murder case."

Logan previously described the show as "a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids," and added: "It is a police procedural, but not as we know it, and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it, like DCI Hooper, played by Adam Best, who is just so funny, he made me laugh all the time."

Phyllis Logan as Cora in Murder Most Puzzling. 5

The series is based on The Puzzle Lady Mysteries by the late novelist Parnell Hall, with director and producer Tom Dalton (of Helen Baxendale's Agatha and... television films) bringing this adaptation to the small screen.

The supporting cast includes Adam Best, Nick Danan and Jack Weise as Bakerbury police's DCI Hooper, DS Brody and PC Finley, respectively, Alistair Brammer as inquisitive journalist Anton Grant and Yasmin Seky as Becky Baidwan – a lawyer of uncertain allegiances.

Murder Most Puzzling premieres on 5 at 8pm Thursday 19th June 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.